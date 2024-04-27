BREAKING: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Game 4 Status in Doubt
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard has suffered a strained Achilles, placing his availability into question heading into Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Lillard’s 35-point game to open the series against Indiana helped the Bucks take an early lead against the Pacers despite being without the franchise's face, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
If Lillard is unable to go, Milwaukee could be staring at another early playoff exit due to a second consecutive injury-riddled postseason. Last year, the Bucks were bounced in the first round against the Miami Heat after the Greek Freak suffered a back contusion that drastically impacted his performance.
This year, things were supposed to be different. In the offseason, Milwaukee traded for Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA team selection, hoping that playing alongside a two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo would help the franchise win its second championship of the modern era.
Now, everything is in doubt. Despite being questionable with an ankle injury heading into Friday’s game, Khris Middleton came out and scored 42 points, a heroic effort that nearly regained the Bucks a series lead before they lost 121-118 in overtime.
What was supposed to be a star-studded Big Three in Miluwakee now appears to be one of the season’s biggest what-ifs. Down 2-1 and staring down another game in Indiana, the Bucks need their stars to recover as soon as possible. Otherwise, this dynamic duo will be one of the biggest disappointments of the season.
Indiana and Miluakee play Sunday night at 7 pm EST, with the Bucks attempting to tie the series up 2-2 before heading back home to play at Fiserv Forum.
