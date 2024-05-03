I'm Sorry, Malinda: Thoughts, Quotes & More From Patrick Beverley's Not-So-Classy Night in Indiana
Shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Patrick Beverley made himself available in the locker room to speak with reporters ... just not all of them.
Interrupting his own response to a reporter's question about the game that had just finished, Beverley turned to his right and aimed a question of his own toward veteran ESPN reporter Malinda Adams.
The pair's short conversation went like this:
Beverley: Excuse me, I'm sorry. Before I finish. Are you subscribed to my pod(cast)?
Adams: I do not.
Beverley: You can't interview me then. No disrespect.
Adams remained put, still attempting to gather audio from her station-branded microphone while Beverley continued to answer another reporter's question, but it wasn't long before he volcalized his annoyance toward Adams once again.
"Can you move that mic please, or just get out of the circle?" he said. "Thank you."
Adams did in fact leave the circle, but was clearly not happy with Beverley's behavior.
The worse part? It wasn't even his first offense of the night.
With still 2:32 on the game clock in the fourth quarter, Beverley got into it with some fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he chirped from the bench — his team down 20 points — a fan came into possession of a basketball, to which Beverley convinced him to toss over the ball. Immediately after receiving the pass, he threw it right back at full speed, nearly hitting fans next to the intended target.
Naturally, that didn't sit well with the in-studio crew breaking down the game following its conclusion.
"Listen, I've done stupid stuff and I got criticized," TNT's Charles Barkley said on air. "That's just wrong. He's going to get suspended for that, and that's going to be a good one, too."
--
Here's a journalist speaking.
Being in a media scrum — which Adams and company were in while speaking with Patrick Beverley — is a much different experience than the traditional podium question-and-answer format that takes place immediately following games. They're more personal, both physically and literally.
It's easier to ask questions not related to basketball and can lead to more conversational interactions compared to monitored public spaces. Where Adams was situated, she was doing no wrong. Her microphone was just as close as anyone else's. She was not in the wrong.
Beverley is a passionate player. He's the guy that's been thrown out of numerous games for arguing with players. He's the guy who shows cameras to refs, hops on tables after winning Play-In games and mocks his opponents' signature celebrations. We all know that, Adams included.
Being passionate, however, does not mean being rude. There's a big difference between the antics that Beverley pulls in the heat of the moment on an NBA floor and how he treats fans and reporters following the loss — the latter of which are simply unacceptable.
To Beverley, do better. To Malinda, I'm sorry. Thank you for the work you put into journalism.
--
Suspension or not, Beverley certainly let his thoughts get the better of him Friday night. He was not classy, nor displaying the kind of leadership the Bucks hope for from their veterans.
As Barkley mentioned, there is likely some action heading his way in the offseason and — if he finds it in him — an apology coming. But only time will tell for the second part.
Perhaps he'll save that for his next podcast episode.