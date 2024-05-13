Bucks' Patrick Beverley Suspended 4 Games For Fan, Reporter Altercations
It seems the Patrick Beverley saga has reached its conclusion.
After the Milwaukee Bucks veteran got into it with a courtside fan at the end of his team's playoff run, he sat in the visiting locker room with various reporters around him. As he answered questions, he made it abundantly clear that he wasn't happy with ESPN's Malinda Adams.
Adams had a microphone in the scrum, and apparently, Beverley didn't appreciate it, so he made that clear before requesting the reporter to leave, which drew criticism online aimed at the NBA veteran.
Beverley has since apologized, acknowledging that his actions were out of line.
"(It was) an unfortunate situation that should have never happened," he said on his podcast a few days after the altercation. "What I did was bad and that should have never happened."
Despite his apology, the NBA decided to lay down punishment, suspending Beverley for four games for "throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability."
The suspension will be served at the beginning of next season, but the question is now where Beverley will serve it. After signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that eventually landed him in Milwaukee for the back half of the season, the veteran is set to hit free agency this summer.
As far as Giannis Antetokounmpo is concerned, if Beverley remained in Milwaukee it'd be a good thing. Only time will tell for that as free agency looms, but if he were to come back, he'd only be able to play a maximum of 78 games.
That's in a perfect world, though.
“You know, he’s one of those guys that you say, 'He’s an a**hole'," Antetokounmpo said back in March of his teammate. "But when he plays on your team, you’re like, 'That’s my a**hole.'
"I love him! ... We love playing with him. He’s a leader, he knows how to play the game, and he’s a winner.”