Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Final Injury Update: Multiple players' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that starting guard Davion Mitchell (illness) is available to play in Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, while forward Nikola Jovic (back) will not be suiting up.

Mitchell previously missed the Heat's last game due to the same illness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Available - Illness

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Available - G League

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee),104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (24-31) and Miami Heat (31-27) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-103, win on November 26. The Bucks are 57-77 all-time versus the Heat during the regular season, including 33-35 in home games and 24-42 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +5.5 (-110), Heat -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +180, Heat -218

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas on playing in Milwaukee for the first time: "It was definitely a good vibe, good atmosphere. I enjoyed it. Definitely would like to play here more, get more games here, but it was cool, it was fun. I wish we got the win but it is what it is. Got another one coming up so I think we'll be ready for that and try to get that win."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA.