Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Final Injury Update: Multiple players' status revealed
The Miami Heat announced that starting guard Davion Mitchell (illness) is available to play in Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, while forward Nikola Jovic (back) will not be suiting up.
Mitchell previously missed the Heat's last game due to the same illness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Available - Illness
Nikola Jovic: Out - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Available - G League
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami)
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee),104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (24-31) and Miami Heat (31-27) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-103, win on November 26. The Bucks are 57-77 all-time versus the Heat during the regular season, including 33-35 in home games and 24-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F AJ Green
F Kyle Kuzma
HEAT
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +5.5 (-110), Heat -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bucks +180, Heat -218
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)
Spread: Bucks +5.5 (-110), Heat -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bucks +180, Heat -218
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas on playing in Milwaukee for the first time: "It was definitely a good vibe, good atmosphere. I enjoyed it. Definitely would like to play here more, get more games here, but it was cool, it was fun. I wish we got the win but it is what it is. Got another one coming up so I think we'll be ready for that and try to get that win."
