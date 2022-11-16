Milwaukee Bucks' rookie MarJon Beauchamp receives valuable lesson from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo knows a thing or two about enjoying early success in his NBA career. The 'Greek Freak' was an All-Star in his fourth year, a league MVP by his sixth year, and a champion in his eighth year, and right now, he is the best player in the league. Throughout his journey, Giannis has gone on historic highs and some embarrassing lows. And that taught him to be humble.

That is precisely why the 'Greek Freak' advised his rookie MarJon Beauchamp to not get too high after a few good performances.

Giannis asks Beauchamp to stay humble

The Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp has been balling lately. The rookie is averaging 7.5 PGG and 3.7 RPG on 43% shooting. And in the last few games, the rookie has stepped up massively. With the Bucks missing many of their stars due to injury, MarJon got extended minutes and made the most of it. In the last game against the Spurs, he finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds on 7-9 shooting from the floor.

So when Giannis was asked about the rookie's outings and his thoughts on it, the superstar shared only kind words.

"It kind of reminds me a lot of how it used to be when I was younger. When I was younger, I remember when I had some good stretches, and I heard you guys talk, or my teammates talk about me, I felt good about myself, and then I played terribly." Giannis explained.

"I hope he can stay humble, and I'm going to try also my best not to talk about him...So he's going to go through his feed and see this. MarJon — stay humble, keep on hooping, playing great. But at the end of the day, it's not about now, tomorrow, whatever the case might be, it's about being the best that he can be. And right now he's playing well." Giannis concluded.

The Bucks have a huge game against the Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks are going through a mini-slump, and they will be eager to get out of it soon. The Boston Celtics are proving to be a worthy opponent in the East, and they have overtaken the Bucks as the team on top of the standings. The Bucks will want to get back on track as soon as possible.

But the next game is against a formidable opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have had a strong start to the season, and they are no pushovers. The Bucks must be at their best if they wish to get the better of the Cavs. Another solid night from MarJon to help Giannis and the crew would be of great use for the Bucks.