Giannis again states he's staying.... with a stipulation

There are only so many ways to say the same thing but, apparently, there are lots of different people who need it said to.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues making the interview rounds, and continues being asked if he's committed to the Milwaukee Bucks, his only NBA team since he entered the league in 2013. This time, he sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews, and it's important to hear how she phrased a question.

Andrews asked Antetokounmpo if he was "OK staying in Milwaukee and never having that feeling again?" Giannis quickly answered, "No."

Eye ball emojis ensued on social media, of course.

But then Giannis continued: "I want to win.... But the most important thing, I want to win a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. And if that's not on the table or in the plans, so that's when you're kind of like, 'OK, maybe I've got to pivot because I really want to win."

Some will say that this is Giannis again trying to relieve himself of responsibility and guilt should he eventually push to leave, with more force than he did prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

He has clearly not wanted to be the bad guy in this situation, with the Bucks organization and its fans, and most do seem to understand that the roster around him is not championship-worthy, even if general manager Jon Horst has made some decent additions of late, getting Ousmane Dieng, Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas for next to nothing.

When he returns from a calf injury, which could be imminently as the All-Star break ends, he will get a chance to play with these new pieces, and see if it satisfies him for the time being. Milwaukee can still get in the play-in tournament, with a lot of home games upcoming against teams that are in front of them in the Eastern Conference. And from there, the Bucks with Giannis would not be a welcome opponent for Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago or any of the teams in that space.

Can they get to the playoffs, and then win a series? The latter would be unlikely, though Giannis has a chance to be the best player on the floor, and that can make it interesting.

That won't quiet the noise completely, entering the offseason. The national media have an investment in creating content off Giannis's uncertainty, and he hasn't necessarily done his part in terms of shooting it all down. In the interview with Andrews, he said he "can't predict the future" but added that "I love wearing that (Bucks) jersey." And he took exception to the word "camp" to describe those who supposedly know his feelings and intentions.

"I feel like sometimes when I say (I won't demand a trade) people don't listen to what I'm saying and they go and listen to everything around me, the Giannis camp," Giannis said. "I have no camp. My camp is my wife, my kids, my brothers. That's my camp."

And this is the Bucks' burden.

So long as he's in their jersey, and not saying that his future is in Milwaukee no matter what -- without the stipulation of team success, as much as it's his right to expect that -- they will all continue to hear the questions, and his equivocal answers.