Milwaukee Bucks sign Ibou Badji, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks added another depth piece to its front court by signing free agent big man Ibou Badji to a contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype Friday.
While Scotto doesn't specify exactly what type of contract Badji is signing, it's safe to assume it would likely be a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal. Exhibit 10 contracts don't count against the cap and can be converted into two-way deals before the season opener. They also put a player in position to receive a bonus up to $77,500 if he's waived by his NBA team and then spends 60 days with the team's G League affiliate.
Badji, who's set to turn 22 next month, reunites with Milwaukee after the Bucks originally signed him after going undrafted in 2022. He was waived by Milwaukee before the season and joined the Wisconsin Herd in the G League before being picked up by the Portland on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers.
Over the past two seasons, Badji has spent most of his time on separate two-way deals with Portland. He made his NBA debut last December and appeared in 22 games last season for the Blazers, where he averaged 1. 5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 10.3 minutes per contest.
In 19 G League games splitting time for the Herd and Rip City Remix last season, Badji totaled 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game on 67.3 percent shooting from the floor in 18.9 minutes on average. The Herd still hold Badji's returning rights, signaling the plan for him is to return to the Herd by the start of the 2024-25 season. As a result of the signing, the Bucks have now filled out their final roster spot ahead of the new season.
