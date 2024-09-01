Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Greece
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo married his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger on Sunday in Greece, according to media reports.
The ceremony was held at the Costa Navarino resort near Pylos in the Peloponnese, the culmination of a three-day event that included a white dress party on Friday and a Nigerian-themed party on Saturday.
Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger, who share three children together, were wed in a "hybrid" Greek Orthodox and Catholic ceremony. Bucks forward Khris Middleton served as Antetokounmpo's best man. The two Bucks players have been teammates since 2013, when Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks and when Detroit traded Middleton to Milwaukee.
The Proto Thema newspaper website said Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger wanted their marriage to be private with no media coverage.
"Remarkably, everyone working on the wedding has signed a confidentiality agreement to ensure the couple's complete privacy," the newspaper reported.
According to EuroHoops, some of the 200 featured guests included Giannis' former Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, the Bucks' owners, tennis icon Serena Williams, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger began dating in 2014. The couple now have three children: a son Liam, born in February 2020; a son Maverick, born in August 2021; and a daughter Eva, born in September 2023.
In October, Antetokounmpo will start his 12th season as one of the best players in the NBA. The Bucks superstar won back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 and was NBA Finals MVP in Milwaukee's 2021 NBA Championship in 2021.
