NBA 2K25 Player Ratings: Top 10 Includes Bucks' Giannis at No. 3
MILWAUKEE — Less than two weeks from the highly anticipated Sept. 6 release of NBA 2K25, the video game concluded its day-by-day reveal of the top 100 NBA 2K player ratings. The top 10, announced on Monday, includes Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as the NBA's No. 3 player.
According to NBA 2K25's Twitter post, here are the top 10 players to begin the 2024-25 season on NBA 2K25.
No. 1: Nikola Jokic — 97 overall
Fresh off his third MVP in four seasons and a Steph Curry three-point show from upsetting the United States in the Summer Olympics, Nikola Jokic is the best player in NBA 2K25.
Last season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game for a Denver Nuggets squad that finished the regular season 57-25 en route to a two-seed in the Western Conference. The unicorn of a big man is a six-time NBA All-Star, six time All-NBA member, three-time MVP, and 2023 NBA Finals MVP.
For the second consecutive season, Jokic is NBA 2K's highest-ranked player.
No. 2: Luka Doncic — 97 overall
Fellow European NBA star Luka Doncic joins Jokic at 97 overall, though he ranks a couple of points behind the Nuggets center in player attributes.
Last season, Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from three. He scored a career-high 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks.
Year over year, Doncic rose from No. 7 to No. 2.
No. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo — 97 overall
The third NBA superstar to net a 97 overall rating is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Giannis played in 73 regular-season games before a left calf strain ended his season and the Bucks' playoff chances. That said, he put up incredible numbers in 2023-24.
In his 11th season in the NBA, Giannis became the first player in NBA history to average 30-plus points on 60% shooting. He finished the regular season averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. For a second consecutive season, he averaged 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists a game — a standard achieved only seven other times in NBA history.
He also set a career high with 64 points scored in a home win against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13. A year ago with the NBA 2K24 release, Antetokounmpo was the No.2-ranked player.
No. 4: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 96 overall
Perhaps nobody has increased their stock over the past few seasons as Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game on 53.5 percent shooting from the field. He was runner-up to Jokic in the 2024 MVP voting.
His play helped the Thunder secure the one-seed in the tough Western Conference during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Because of his leadership and on-court production last season leading one of the youngest teams in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander is properly given his flowers coming in as the fourth-rated player in NBA 2K25.
No. 5: Joel Embiid — 96 overall
Despite appearing in only 39 regular-season games, Embiid still showcased his versatility as one of the game's top big men.
Embiid put up monster numbers. He averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. His best scoring night came against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs when he set a franchise record with 70 points.
Nos. 6-10: James, Curry, Tatum, KD, AD
The final five players ranked in the top 10 of NBA 2K25's release are:
- No. 6 LeBron James — 95 overall
- No. 7 Stephen Curry — 95 overall
- No. 8 Jayson Tatum — 95 overall
- No. 9 Kevin Durant — 94 overall
- No. 10 Anthony Davis — 94 overall
