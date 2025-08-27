NBA Insiders Don't Seem to Believe in Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Winning MVP
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to go as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo will take them. That is the case every year, but it is even more true for next season.
Without Damian Lillard healthy and on the roster, the full load of the offense will be borne by Antetokounmpo. Myles Turner isn't good enough to step up and take a massive chunk of that away from him.
Antetokounmpo will have the ball in his hands a ton next season, which gives him a chance to put up MVP-type stats. NBA insiders still don't think he'll be able to do it.
NBA insiders don't believe Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP
Despite the fact that Antetokounmpo will have the ball in his hands almost exclusively, NBA insiders on ESPN don't believe he will win the MVP Award next season.
In fact, they have him finishing worse in voting than he did last season. Antetokounmpo was third last year behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.
Next season, the ESPN NBA insiders predict him to finish tied for fourth in voting, having him behind Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Gilgeous-Alexander. They have him tied with Anthony Edwards as well.
It seems crazy that experts don't think that Antetokounmpo will put up better numbers next season with the ball in his hands more. He is still the best player in the Eastern Conference.
Perhaps the experts don't have him finishing that high because of the fact that the Bucks won't win enough games. This award sometimes goes to the best player on the best team, so that could be why he won't win the award.
The Bucks need Giannis Antetokounmpo to be an MVP to compete in the playoffs
Antetokounmpo will have to be special if the Bucks are going to advance further into the playoffs than they have in the last couple of years. Indiana has knocked them out in the first round both years.
The Bucks will need him to be close to the MVP if they want to compete with the Cavs and the Knicks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. It would be foolish to doubt him, since he's done it already.
