Bucks News: Rival GM Reveals Insight Into Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks
Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, currently plying his trade in warm-up games ahead of next week's EuroBasket competition for his home country of Greece, has been the subject of massive trade speculation throughout the summer.
In a new interview with ESPN Houston 97.5 FM's Lance Zierlein, Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone revealed that his revamped squad, at least, would not be trying to trade for the two-time MVP, despite some chatter to the contrary.
“No. I deal well with Jon Horst (Bucks GM); I really like him," Stone said. "Jon was very clear that they weren’t doing anything. So, that was that.”
More news: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Win 2026 MVP by Ex-NBA Superstar
Bucks president Peter Feigin had similarly suggested that Antetokounmpo would be staying with Milwaukee during comments made during an NBA TV broadcast at Las Vegas Summer League this past July.
“We kind of laugh internally, it’s where we’ve been for 10 years. Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We’re in a good place," Feigin said. "We feel great about it. It’s business as usual. I think we get kind of a fun little joy, and everybody else thinks that they know what’s going on, and kind of and know what the clickbait is.”
Whether it actually makes sense to hold on to Antetokounmpo, on a roster that absolutely cannot win a title probably for the rest of the 30-year-old's prime, is another matter.
More news: Bucks Expert Predicts Declining Win Total This Season
The NBA world has been speculating about whether 6-foot-11 big man could demand a trade ever since his only All-Star teammate, point guard Damian Lillard, suffered a devastating Achilles tendon tear during a five-game first-round playoff series loss to the Indiana Pacers in May.
With Lillard likely to miss most or all of 2025-26, Bucks general manager Jon Horst decided to stretch and waive the remaining $112.6 million left on his contract. Now, Milwaukee will have to pay the seven-time All-NBA vet $22.5 million to play elsewhere across each of the next five seasons, hamstringing the Bucks' team-building avenues to an extent.
Life Without Lillard
Horst used the added cap space from the Lillard buyout to ink 3-and-D Pacers big man Myles Turner to a lucrative four-season, $108.9 million contract. He also brought in free agent guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to help make up for Lillard's absence.
“You know, for us, we’re in a good spot, Giannis is in a good spot. He’s enjoying the summer. We’re looking forward to next season,” Feigin added.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.