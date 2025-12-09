The Milwaukee Bucks megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the NBA. On December 3rd, 2025, Shams Charania reported that “Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks.” The news shook the basketball world, though it wasn’t shocking given Giannis’ past doubts about the Bucks’ long-term ability to compete.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/k5TyjEo6Eh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 4, 2025

Giannis didn’t enter the league as a megastar. In the 2013 NBA Draft, he was selected 15th overall, and most fans barely knew his name. The class headliners were first overall pick Anthony Bennett now widely viewed as one of the biggest busts in league history and second pick Victor Oladipo, whose career was derailed by injuries. Nearly everyone taken ahead of Giannis either fell out of the league or settled into role-player status.

According to Basketball Reference, Giannis leads his entire class in scoring 24.0 points per game, ranks second in rebounds (9.9) behind only Rudy Gobert, and ranks first in assists at 5.0. The advanced metrics make his dominance even clearer: he leads the class in Win Shares at 123.6 and nearly doubles his closest peer in VORP at 64.0.

So where does this leave Bucks fans if their generational talent who already exceeded every expectation chooses to leave? It could give Milwaukee something Giannis has hinted at wanting: an accelerated rebuild. According to Sportrac the Bucks own their 2026 first-round pick, which could land in the lottery, and Giannis would command a massive return. Oklahoma City could offer up to four first-rounders in the loaded 2026 draft, and San Antonio has the assets to compete as well.

Losing Giannis would sting, but it wouldn’t doom Milwaukee. Sometimes the future shifts in a moment and Bucks fans only need to look back at 2013 for proof.