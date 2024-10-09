New Bucks Free Agent Signing Already Impressing Pundit in Preseason
The Milwaukee Bucks had a solid 2024 offseason. They didn't make any splash moves this offseason that will alter their 2025 title hopes. Still, they remain one of the favorites to emerge from a much improved Eastern Conference.
The Bucks will look to prove doubters wrong and have themselves a great season. While the star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be needed to carry the load, it will also be on the other side to do their job and take this team over the top.
One of the players who will be tasked with doing just that is newly signed forward Taurean Prince. Prince signed as a free agent with the Bucks after one season as a Los Angeles Laker.
Prince finished the season on a solid note for Los Angeles, and thus far, he is turning heads in the preseason for the Bucks.
Brian Sampson, who covers the Bucks, likes what he has seen thus far from Prince.
"Taurean Prince flashed some serious defensive potential in his Bucks debut, showing why Milwaukee signed him this offseason. He provided a highlight-reel moment by stuffing Jaden Ivey at the rim on a fast break—complete with a primal scream afterward—but it was his fundamental work that really stood out.
At 6-foot-6, 219 pounds, Prince offers the physicality Milwaukee needs on the perimeter, but it’s his lateral quickness that sets him apart from past experiments like Jae Crowder. Prince stayed in front of ball-handlers on multiple possessions and used his active hands to disrupt plays. This combination of size and mobility is exactly what the Bucks need to shore up their perimeter defense," said Sampson.
Prince signed with the Bucks in early July and reunited with former head coach Darvin Ham. Ham was his head coach last season with the Lakers. He played in 78 games and started in 49 of them.
Last season, Prince averaged 8.9 points per game, 1.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 27.0 minutes. Prince is now with his sixth team in his career after he was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.
The Bucks desperately need someone who can consistently guard the perimeter and hit threes, and Prince can do just that. However, if he is thrown into the fire and is given the role of guarding the best player night in and night out, his flaws will be exposed.
Nonetheless, if he is given that role on a limited basis, Prince can thrive and be a great role player in Milwaukee.
