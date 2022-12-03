The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' dramatic loss versus the Los Angeles Lakers

The Bucks fell to the Lakers in one of the more intense games of the young NBA season so far.

We previewed the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup as a potential battle of titans and superstars, and boy, did it deliver. But it was the Lake Show that prevailed in the end, taking the 133-129 victory in a high-scoring and attractive affair that gave us plenty of amazing highlights. Here are the 3 key takeaways from the Friday night showdown.

The Greek Freak vs. AD and LBJ

Giannis Antetokounmpo came in and presented why he is one of the leaders to win the MVP award this season, as he finished the game with 40 points (16-23 FG, 8-11 FT), 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

But unlike most nights, Giannis wasn't the only superstar on the court. The duo of Anthony Davis (44 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks) and LeBron James (28 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds) looked amazing and propelled the Lakers to a huge victory and their 7th win in the last 9 games.

Points in the paint

The offense was clicking for both teams last night, but the defense played from both the Bucks and the Lakers left a lot to be desired. For Milwaukee, this was an unusual display, as they are one of the best defensive units in the entire NBA.

The glaring stat that played a huge part in the Bucks not being able to pull this one out, were the points in the paint scored by the Lakers. Milwaukee allowed Los Angeles to score 70 points in the paint, even though they usually hold opponents to only 46 per game.

“It was too easy, too easy, too easy. They were living in the paint. That's not who we are,” Giannis explained after the game.

The frontcourt duo of Giannis and Brook Lopez is regarded as the best rim protecting duo in the NBA, but they had no answer for the constant attacks to the rack from the likes of Davis, LeBron, and Westbrook.

Middleton returns strong

Even though the Bucks lost, their fans got one big positive, as their All-Star Khris Middleton returned to action for the first time since last year's playoffs. And the 31-year old shooter looked like he hadn't missed a beat.

In 27 minutes of action, Middleton scored 17 points and dished out 7 assists on efficient shooting (6-11 from the field and 3-4 from deep). Coach Mike Budenholzer was happy to see his star back on the court, but he still played it safe and restricted his minutes.

What's next

The Bucks travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets tonight in a back-to back.