Trade rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring the Jae Crowder fit

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a rather quiet summer in terms of trades. They picked up MarJon Beauchamp via the NBA draft and a rehabbing Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz, going into 2022-23 with an identical core. However, having fallen short in the 2022 playoffs, an addition or two to cover for weaknesses can improve their championship odds.

Jordan Clarkson has been on their wish list for a while now, but there has yet to be any news. Jae Crowder is another player, who recently became available, which can boost the roster’s outlook for the upcoming season.

Defensive enhancement

There is no doubt that the arrival of Crowder will substantially improve the team’s defensive capabilities by filling in the gap left after P.J. Tucker’s departure. Crowder is a veteran with ten seasons under his belt, clubbed with a wealth of playoff experience. Before the 2022 playoffs, he made two back-to-back finals appearances, including the 2021 edition in which he faced off against the Bucks.

Crowder let his desire to leave the Phoenix Suns known after being pushed into a smaller role within the rotation. In the Bucks’ system, he could add value by defending the perimeter and filling into the power forward position when Giannis Antetokounmpo plays center. Jae can also be a factor from deep, but his numbers in that category have been inconsistent.

Offensive question marks

There is no questioning the defensive enhancement the Bucks will receive by adding Crowder to the mix. But it is widely believed that the Bucks’ failure last season was due to a lack of offensive output. Giving up Grayson Allen might be the only option to execute a trade for Crowder. Allen was the second-best three-point shooter behind Jrue Holiday (minimum of four attempts per game) for the Bucks last season.

The Bucks would prefer the services of Jordan Clarkson over Crowder, given his age and growth on the offensive end of the floor. However, there is one scenario where giving up Grayson would work out – if Joe Ingles’ can return sooner than predicted. Ingles is a career 40.8% shooter from beyond the arc, which would cover for Allen’s output. The Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Crowder, which puts pressure on the Bucks to act soon.