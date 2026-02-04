Giannis Antetokounmpo has made his love and admiration for the city of Milwaukee clear time and time again, at any moment's opportunity to do so.



Giannis is Milwaukee; he is their best athlete ever, their most beloved athlete ever, their superman.



In a recent one-on-one interview with Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, just days leading up to the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline, Antetokounmpo made that glow for his city shine as clear as day, while also discussing just about all of his and the team's options going forward.

Then he did so again in an interview with Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

"I want to be here, but I want to be here to win, not fighting for my life to make the playoffs." Giannis Antetokounmpo

Feb 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) practices before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Can Milwaukee rebuild a contender on the fly before things reach a boiling point?

Jul 22, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Fans in a truck hold photos of Milwaukee Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) and Bobby Portis while riding in the Bucks victory parade on N. Water Street. Mandatory Credit: Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

So Antetokounmpo continues to make it clear that in a perfect world, he would retire a Milwaukee Buck.



He loves Milwaukee. Milwaukee loves him.



He shares how his father is buried there. He has family roots in Milwaukee. He wants to stay planted.

Antetokounmpo wasn't exactly praising the process of ownership in this interview, and hasn't exactly appreciated recent play from his teammates or his coach's preparation.

Giannis says he needs to see the team make enough moves to where he thinks he has a chance to contend in the very-near future.

While those moves don't necessarily have to come this deadline, they probably would have to happen by the offseason.

Giannis wants to see some major changes in the right direction sooner rather than later.

While many of Milwaukee's moves on paper since the title run have been reasonable gambles to make – keeping fan-favorite costar Khris Middleton as long as possible before the wheels fell off, trading for an in-theory perfect pick-and-roll partner pull-up 3pt sniper running mate in Damian Lillard – sometimes gambles don't pay off with more championships.

The Bucks simply can't give up hope that they can figure this out. Giannis matters that much to their team, the city, and the franchise.

Antetokounmpo makes the Milwaukee Bucks relevant for the next decade in a way that no other player can, and everyone who appreciates storybook endings in basketball wants to see Giannis play the back half of his career in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's best hope is lucking out in the lottery this summer, especially if Giannis does them the favor of sitting out the rest of the way, which would give the Bucks a top pick in an absolutely loaded draft class.

Giannis would suddenly share the floor with a running mate rookie star or the team would suddenly have a valuable pick that can be dealt for a more proven star to pair with The Greek Freak.



NBA Stars become disgruntled every day, it's only a matter of months before another star guard wants to try his luck elsewhere, and who wouldn't want that elsewhere to be throwing lobs to a rim-rolling Giannis in the latter half of his career where he's still the best player-finishing rim threat alive?

Milwaukee adding one of the top guard prospects in the draft like Darryn Peterson or Kingston Flemings could instantly inject some fresh new talent for Giannis to work with in the halfcourt, and those are just two of the handful of rookies who could make immediate impact to winning.

The Bucks winning a top pick to package with their role players on large salaries, plus their expected cap space flexibility in the future, gives Milwaukee a lot of tools to play with; can the Bucks rebuild a contender on the fly before this reaches a boiling point?

Bucks fans won't be sleeping until at least 3pm EST Thursday to find out if the team holds on to the greatest athlete to ever represent their city for one last hail mary.

Lucky for Milwaukee, hail marys are what Wisconsin does best.