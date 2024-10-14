When Does Bucks 2024-25 Season Start? Date, Opponent, and More
As the Milwaukee Bucks get ready for the start of a new NBA season, they will be doing so with the idea of contending in mind. They were bounced in the first round of the postseason last year and will try to push further this time around.
Milwaukee has all the tools to be a title-contending team but will need to execute their game plans to make it happen. The team still has co-stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, giving them a real chance every time out on the floor.
But this season, they will need to fully come together if they want to do something special. The Eastern Conference is absolutely loaded this year and Milwaukee is being seen as a distant favorite.
They will have to get through teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and others. It won't be easy but this team has the talent to truly compete for a championship this year.
Bucks Opening Game
Oct. 23 vs Philadelphia 76ers, Wells Fargo Center. The game will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. ET.
Milwaukee will get an early chance to show what they can do against one of the better teams in the league. While they consider themselves to be one of the best, they can earn a statement win to open the year.
Multiple members of the Bucks feel they are being overlooked this season. Forward Khris Middleton weighed in on the narrative.
"I think, somewhat, we've been overlooked," Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton said. "We should have had a Christmas Day game, I believe. But the NBA felt different. I don't need that as extra motivation ... but disappointed a little bit."
Milwaukee can use this to help fuel them this year. No teams are going to overlook them due to their star power but after a disappointing year last season, Milwaukee has to prove that they belong among the elites.
"We're definitely in that group," Middleton said. "You have Dame and Giannis, for sure. You include myself, Brook [Lopez], the rest of the crew -- we're definitely one of the top contenders in the East, no matter who else they've [added] out there or who else has won in the past. I'm sure those teams feel the same way about themselves too."
If they can put it all together, a special season could come to this team. It all starts next week as they look to get back to being at the top of the league.
