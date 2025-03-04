Will Kyle Kuzma Play? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Hawks
Will Milwaukee Bucks starting forward Kyle Kuzma be available on Tuesday for his second tilt against the Atlanta Hawks with his new team?
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis Replacement Reacts to New Role with Bucks Following Portis Suspension
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Kuzma is considered doubtful to play due to a sprained right foot.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Doc Rivers Reacts to Bobby Portis Suspension — 'Bobby is Not a Drug User'
According to Nehm, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed that team imaging on the foot was negative, so that's at least some consolation in terms of the long-term dangers of the ailment. For Kuzma's part, he indicated that he has been moving gingerly on the foot so far. The inury was incurred when Milwaukee's new addition inadvertently stepped on nine-time All-Star Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot.
"Obviously, it doesn't look too good (with bruising/swelling), but I just stepped on Giannis' foot, I should be fine. Yesterday was a little rough, but today, I moved around, shot," Kuzma said. "I didn't do anything full speed or try to cut, but all my testing with it was positive."
As Nehm notes, Bucks sixth man forward Bobby Portis Jr. continues to serve a 25-game NBA suspension for violating the league's official drug policy. Little-used veteran reserve guard Pat Connaughton is on the shelf with a strained left calf, while Pete Nance is sidelined due to a left ankle. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is considered probable to play through a strained left calf.
The 28-33 Hawks have yet to release their own injury report. That said, Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson are both done for the year with shoulder issues. Vit Krejci, Larry Nance Jr., and Georges Niang all missed the Grizzlies game.
Quin Snyder's club will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, having narrowly vanquished the Memphis Grizzlies, 132-130, on Monday night. Rookie Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in last summer's 2024 NBA Draft, led Atlanta with 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting (5-of-7 from long range), while also chipping in four steals, a block and a rebound. Starting center Onyeka Okongwu notched a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. New sixth man guard Caris LeVert scored 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting (3-of-8 from long range) off the bench.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma Land on Injury Report Ahead of Game vs Hawks
One-Time Bucks Center Announces Retirement Following 10-Year NBA Career
Doc Rivers Says Bucks Could Mix Up Starting Lineup Going Forward
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.