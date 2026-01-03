Rollins, Giannis take thriller from Charlotte

When it comes to closing games, you feel better with Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking it than shooting it.

So, two days after the Bucks collapsed down the stretch against Washington, and were left with a long Giannis shot and a loss, it was a welcome change for Milwaukee to complete a rally against Charlotte with their superstar flying through the air instead.

Antekounmpo's slam, off a give-and-go with Kevin Porter Jr., was the difference in a 122-121 win that came after the Bucks trailed by 14 after the first quarter, but kept whittling the deficit down as the night progressed. Brandon Miller couldn't counter on the other end, and the Bucks moved a little closer to the Atlanta Hawks the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago beat Orlando, and remains 9th. This was the second comeback win against the Hornets in the span of a week.

Last 45 seconds of Bucks vs. Hornets:



- Rollins go-ahead 3PT

- Bridges go-ahead layup

- Kuzma go-ahead 3PT

- Bridges go-ahead and-one layup

- Giannis go-ahead alley-oop

- Miller missed layup



Milwaukee escapes with the win.pic.twitter.com/g9VpnVEyfy — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 3, 2026

On this night, Giannis wasn't alone, even as he contributed 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, s he continued his statistical tear since returning from injury. This gave him the most 30/15/5 games in NBA history, ahead of Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a remarkable accomplishment for someone who was drafted 15th overall. He even made all eight of his free throws.

Giannis now has the most 30/10/5 games in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/sz7fmXF5Ae — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 3, 2026

Ryan Rollins made 11 of 13 shots for 29 points, and Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma combined for 38 points off the bench. Kuzma made one of the night's biggest shots, a three-pointer to give the Bucks a two-point lead with under 11 seconds left.

Star rookie Kon Knueppel scored 26 for Charlotte, but didn't get a look late. Miles Bridges had 25.

The Bucks aren't out of trouble, and they're hardly dominating anyone, but the victory was needed in what has been a softer spot in the schedule. It came even though Myles Turner did not have a field goal and finished with just one point. It came with Milwaukee making necessary plays in the clutch.

Milwaukee faces Sacramento next, another game they need to take, as trade speculation continues to swirl.