Bucks Decide to Keep Dynamic Forward, After All

As one dynamic forward walks out of Cream City, a few new ones enter the fold.

After acquiring Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Miami Heat in the blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, plus the draft pick that became Nate Ament, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown an instant commitment to dynamic, oddly-skilled forwards.



Now, Milwaukee is retaining Ousmane Dieng as another sign of that investment investing in versatile forward talents with a rare combination of shooting, handling, and passing skills for their heights.

After first declining a qualifying offer for Dieng, the Milwaukee Bucks are officially bringing back Ousmane Dieng on a 3-year/$17.5M deal, via ESPN.

Free agent forward Ousmane Dieng has agreed to a three-year, $17.5 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Dieng had a strong finish to last season after his trade from OKC, and now Bucks officials finalize the deal with agents Michael Tellem of Excel… pic.twitter.com/9xFxjthnNW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

Bucks re-signing Dieng shows a reinvestment in dynamic forwards

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks first 'declined to tender their qualifying offer' to Dieng, initially making him an unrestricted free agent; this allowed Milwaukee to pay Ousmane more right away over this short term deal. Mike Scotto reported the news of the qualifying offer being declined.

Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks declined to tender Ousmane Dieng a qualifying offer, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. Bucks have significant interest in re-signing Dieng in free agency. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/BD13ckM5tW — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2026

Obviously, no individual prospect is filling Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes.

What Milwaukee must do now that they've moved on is committing to their next identity, which seems to be what they are doing by investing in tall dynamic forwards who flash a relatively rare set of skills.

While many of these newcomer forwards may wind up best as fours, perhaps they can play together in the modern NBA; Milwaukee can build multiple lineup combinations if they find positive defensive versatility and complementary offensive roles in this frontcourt

All of Milwaukee's intriguing forwards will benefit from the legit offensive creation likely to stem from the Bucks' newly equipped backcourt in Brayden Burries, Kasparas Jakucionis next to Ryan Rollins.

Deing averaged 11 points plus nearly 5 boards and 4 assists in the 2025-26 season, while his best position on the floor was the same as Giannis' best position. Now that Antetokounmpo is no longer in the longterm plans, Ousmane will have more opportunity to show how dynamic he can be with more touches at the four, to show how upping his usage, shots, and decisions effects his efficiency.

Shooting 33% 3P% on 4.5 3PA and dishing a career high 19.6% AST% last season in Milwaukee, along with Dieng's near career 2.0 A/TO, are all promising signs of his skills as a versatile 6'9" forward.

Dieng is talented young prospect still just 23 years old who shows potential two-way impact and downhill skilled athleticism due to his developable ball skills and feel for the game. A former 11th overall lottery pick buried on the bench of a talented Oklahoma City roster, Dieng has showed impressive flashes any time he did find playing time behind Giannis this past season.

On one career night, he showed the total package, posting 36 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, gliding around the floor while showing off his feel, footwork, and touch.

A career night for Ousmane Dieng.



36 PTS | 10 AST | 7 REB | 48% FG pic.twitter.com/RyHi7CPpCX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 2, 2026

The Bucks now have a young core of Rollins-Burries-Jakučionis in the backcourt along with Ament-Dieng-Ware in the frontcourt, with rotation players Tyler Herro and Jaquez in the mix if they are kept.

How Milwaukee unlocks the inverted positional skills in its frontcourt full of potential shooting, playmaking, and scoring creation will be an exciting development factor for Bucks fans to experience on this rebuild ride.

With a proven developmental coach in Taylor Jenkins now at the helm in Milwaukee, there is a lot of promising guards for offensive creation and forwards for defense, playfinishing, and a twist of rare skills that should provide Bucks fans a vision for how the next era of Bucks Basketball can succeed.