The One Offensive Adjustment the Milwaukee Bucks Must Address Before Opening Night

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have to adjust to their new life of no longer having Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster.

Antetokounmpo was the focal point of the franchise for more than a decade and he often carried the team on his back especially on the offensive side. It takes multiple players to guard him and his presence alone generates so many opportunities for his teammates.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, that presence is no longer there as he'll take it South Beach and play for the Miami Heat next season. So as a team, the Bucks are going to have adjust and create different ways to score the ball with an entirely new look roster.

The person who's going to have to take the reigns off figuring that out is new head coach Taylor Jenkins. He'll be entering his first year as Milwaukee's head coach and has a lot to figure out in terms of fixing the second-lowest scoring offense in the NBA.

May 6, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks introduce new head coach Taylor Jenkins speaks at a press conference at Milwaukee Art Museum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that Jenkins can adjsust on the offensive end is playing with pace and score in transition.

Pace is the total number of possessions a team uses per game and last season, the Bucks ranked No. 21 in pace, while also ranking last in the NBA in transition points with 19.2 points per game

Being the fastest team or scoring the most points in transition doesn't mean you have the most efficient offense, but it is a good way to produce points especially outside of the half court.

Antetokounmpo is freight train in transition and can't be stopped when going downhill on a full head of steam. Milwaukee missed that aspect of his game this season, but with him officially gone there's going to be a larger emphasis to find ways to solve that problem.

Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins yells out to the Memphis Grizzlies players in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A track record for the new coach

Fortunately for the Bucks, Jenkins coached one of the best transition teams in recent memory with the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course it helps to have a high flyer like Ja Morant, but to remain that consistent for multiple years even while Morant dealt with injuries is still impressive.

In 2021-22, Memphis ranked No.1 in transition points and No. 4 in pace. The following year, the Grizzlies were No. 2 in points and tied for No. 5 in pace, then for the 2023-24 season, they were No. 1 in both categories.

While the situations may be different, it's clear the Jenkins established a fast paced team in Memphis and can possible do the same with a young team in Milwaukee.

It may take a while to figure who's going to lead the way or where will offense come from on some given nights, but the Bucks have young, athletic players like Ryan Rollins, Brayden Burries, Kel'el Ware, Ousmane Dieng, Kasparas Jakučionis and Nate Ament who can thrive in a play style like Jenkins had in his time in Memphis.

It would allow them to play fast, freely and generate highly efficient shots in the paint. It would be wrong to not utilize one of Milwaukee's key advantages in youth and athleticism, and making the adjustment to play with more pace and speed, will be step in the right direction for Jenkins and the Bucks.