The year is 2026 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Miami Heat.

In the NBA, life moves fast; look away to take a breather, and you might just miss it.

After Milwaukee decided to deal their greatest player of all time to Miami, the Bucks wound up with two lottery picks in a loaded 2026 draft.

With Antetokounmpo officially no longer in the Bucks' plans going forward, Jon Horst and Milwaukee's front office knew they'd be building a future without Giannis well before Draft night.

With their own 10th pick, the Bucks selected Brayden Burries, Arizona's highly touted do-it-all guard.

With the 13th pick from Miami, Milwaukee drafted Nate Ament out of Tennessee.

So, why did the Bucks decide to draft Ament with the 13th pick?

Nate Ament "fits an archetype that all 30 teams like to have on the roster"



"When you're evaluating these players, if you understand their story, and you have more data points, you have more conviction." - @League_Him



2026 Wings Only NBA Draft

Learning Basketball @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/qjqop9z7my — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 7, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks Draft Profile: Nate Ament

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee’s Nate Ament poses for a portrait with his mother during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ament is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 draft class, entering this previous college season viewed as a consensus Top 10 prospect with impressive high school priors, but leaving the college scene with scouts wanting more efficiency and precision at the college level.

Still, Ament improved as his Freshman year went on, producing more effectively against tougher SEC opponents, flashing his intriguing combination of skills.

A 6'10" ball-handler who doubles as a promising jump shooter on and off the ball doesn't exactly grow on trees, and he shows defensive instincts in the form of help-side shot-blocking at the rim.

Are these enough traits to bet on a potential NBA star? Do they guarantee any likelihood of being a good basketball player at the next level? Could there be enough talent, length, size and skill where the bet is worth making on tomorrow's unknown potential over prospects touted as better players today?

These are the questions that only The Basketball Gods will reveal over time

It's up to Ament to focus on good development paths and on the Bucks organization to invest in his success, to provide opportunity to play through mistakes to develop his game, to surround him with a supporting cast that minimizes his flaws and values his strengths.

New Bucks Head Coach Taylor Jenkins has a track record of helping player develop their NBA games, like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram, which may have factored into the hire with Milwaukee bringing in so many new young faces.

Ament's development areas to focus on first would be finding the right role to maximize his defensive impact, filling out his size and frame without losing his mobility advantage, and repping out decisions as a pick-and-roll ball-handler to make that his rare skill-set as a ball-handler tall shooter who can see over the defense and kick to open teammates when drawing extra attention.

Obviously, shooting as many jumpers a day as possible in realistic situations will also help refine his 3pt consistency for a tall shot release that defenses already can't contest; getting them to fear the 3pt shot is the next step.

Some fans may have preferred upside swings on good basketball players with starry upside like Ebuka Okorie, Labaron Philon, or Dailyn Swain, but at the 13th draft slot in the Draft, betting on the potential of Ament's skill at his height and basketball resume is a reasonable one to make, at least in Milwaukee's eyes.

Zoom out to Milwaukee's refreshed roster, you start to see the outlines of the Bucks' core rotation going forward, if you squint a little. Kasparas Jakucionis, Ryan Rollins, and Brayden Burries has real pathways to being a complementary backcourt of offensive creation and two-way versatility. Ament and Kel'el Ware are two skilled forwards with enough talent for a barren roster like Milwaukee to roll out and see what they can do. Mixing and matching combinations to find working lineups and beginning to build chemistry, winning habits, and a newly defined style of play are the goals from here.

Beyond their current roster, Milwaukee should generally be focused on bottoming out and following a long term team-building process by prioritizing ways to find value like offloading good players for draft picks, taking on bad salaries for picks and good prospects, and basically doing whatever they can to collect promising young talent that fit their desired system and style of play going forward.

Milwaukee's next era starts now; with no expectations in sight, let's hope the Bucks take their time to build out the culture and style of play they think will build a sustainable long-term winner in the future.