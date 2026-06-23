The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they are trading their two-time MVP and Finals MVP to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kasparas Jakucionis, and 3 first-round picks.

After months of speculation, rumors, and negotiations, the Bucks finally pulled the trigger. The trade is definitely bitter sweet for both Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. This was one of the most significant trades in Milwaukee's history.

Heat president Pat Riley now makes his long-anticipated new landmark acquisition, with Antetokounmpo joining elite Miami pickups such as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning and Jimmy Butler over the past 30-plus years. Riley will pair the two-time NBA MVP… https://t.co/5A7Y9kwoTU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Tyler Herro

Kel’el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr

Kasparas Jakucionis

3 first-round picks.

[TEAM] receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

The End Of A Historic Run

This is truly the end of an era for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis spent 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and helped them win their first championship in over 50 years back in 2021. Giannis was the number 15th overall pick back in 2013 and I'm not sure how many scouts or organizations ever thought that a kid from Greece would develop into a two-time MVP and one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Why Milwaukee Made The Move

The Milwaukee Bucks had no choice but to move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. They faced a tough reality and a tough road ahead.

Even though Giannis never publicly demanded a trade, through reporters and NBA insiders it was made known he was no longer happy with the direction of the organization. Giannis is a super fierce competitor and the Milwaukee Bucks are no longer in position to contend for an NBA Championship. The Bucks had to make the tough decision to trade their franchise cornerstone and move on. The team lacked draft capital and cap space to add to their roster.

Did The Bucks Get Enough In Return?

Many reports indicated that the Milwaukee Bucks were seeking a massive package for Giannis. They wanted a combination of young players, draft picks and flexibility in exchange for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks wanted a package that would help them stay competitive vs a full-rebuild.

Miami’s package is the perfect balance between players and draft picks. The Bucks get a former All-Star in Tyler Herro as well as blue chip prospects like Kel’el Ware and Jakucionis

What's Next For Milwaukee?

Now that Giannis is gone, the Bucks will enter a new era of basketball. The Milwaukee Bucks may not be finished yet, they could trade Tyler Herro to acquire more assets. This was a win-win trade for both teams, and Giannis ultimately landed with his top destination. ;