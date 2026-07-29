The Milwaukee Bucks should be Better in This Area Than Last Season

Over the years, the Milwaukee Bucks had one of the greatest players in NBA history in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He's won two MVPs, nine All-NBA sections and brought the second championship to the Bucks franchise. His speed and size makes him impossible for opposing defenses to guard, and in the past decade he's dominated the court.

Since the 2016-17 season, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, on 56.6% shooting from the field. He's one of those players where he is the entire offense, and that's been the case for Milwaukee.

However, as he battled injuries during this past season and appeared in 36 games, naturally the Bucks offense took a major hit.

Milwaukee ranked No. 29 in the NBA for points per game at 110.6, and have not seen a ranking that low since the 2013-14 season where they finished No. 28 in the league.

While players like Ryan Rollins were able to blossom this season with more opportunities, it's clear that the Bucks did not have a sense of direction once Antetokounmpo went down.

This led to Milwaukee going 32-50 on the year and the eventual trade of Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Though it was a hard for both sides to part ways and move on from arguably the greatest player in their franchise history, the trade has allowed the Bucks to improve the depth of their roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) and guard AJ Green (20) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee received four players in return in Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis. In their time in Miami, they contributed to the second-highest scoring team in the NBA as the Heat averaged 120.9 points per game.

The four players combined for a total of 53.2 points per game with the Heat, giving the Bucks a group of players who can help fix the the offensive woes from a season ago.

Herro is proven scorer who can create his own shot and can possibly become the first option for Milwaukee going into next season. Over the last five seasons he's averaged 21.4 points and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaquez Jr. had a solid third season as he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting scoring 15.4 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the field. Ware is a 7-footer who can stretch the floor as he averaged 11.1 points per game and shot the three at 39.5% on 3.0 attempts per game.

While Jakučionis only averaged 6.2 points per game as a rookie, he still shot 42.3% from 3-point line and is expected to have a larger role with the Bucks.

On top of the package they received from the Heat, they also drafted two rookies in Brayden Burries who's already turning heads, and Nate Ament who has immense potential at 19 years old.

Milwaukee added a handful of players to a roster that looked lost offensively, as well as a head coach in Taylor Jenkins who had a fast paced and explosive offense with the Memphis Grizzlies, will now have an entirely different look with multiple scoring options for next season.