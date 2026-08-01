Milwaukee Bucks co-owner explains his reason to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam has been at the center of two major trades in two different sports.

His NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns traded away their generational defensive lineman Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 third-round draft pick

Three weeks later, he followed up that blockbuster deal with another one and traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, as well as three first-round picks, one pick swap and one second-round pick.

At first glance one might say it's been one heck of a month for Haslam as he traded away two superstars on both of the franchises he owns. Even his 95-year old father had to ask him if he knew that he traded both players within a month.

However, Haslam had a different perspective on the trades and looked at what he got back for the future hall of famers. At the Browns training camp on Friday, he explained his reasoning behind the decision to trade Antetokounmpo and what he got in return.

"It's all about what you get," Haslam said to the Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan. "Giannis, generational player, won a championship, but we felt the need to get younger. He was the best asset we had. We had mortgaged our future going forward, and I think we got four really good players, and we got two [first-round] draft picks, a couple of swaps and a second.

The Haslams saw Myles Garrett and Giannis Antetokounmpo traded in June from #Browns and #Bucks pic.twitter.com/C70LWLSC06 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 31, 2026

While he did expressed that he's satisfied with the pieces he got for Garrett and Antetokounmpo, he has "cautious optimism" for the future with both franchises and explained that there's still work to be done.

"Times will tell. We've got to use those picks wisely, just like we have to do with the Myles trade. But cautious optimism, although you've got to be realistic. Rebuilding is no fun, and the NBA— I think it's actually harder to rebuild in the NBA than the NFL, but we'll see."

Haslam praised the talents of Antetokounmpo and what he did for the Bucks, but wanted them to get younger. Having one of the older rosters in the NBA, the move to trade a 31-year old (Antetokounmpo) and a 30-year old (Bobby Portis) for four of players whose average age is 22.5 certainly allowed Milwaukee to become younger.

The Bucks will have to wait before they can use the future draft capital they received from the Heat, but they were able to use the No. 13 pick from Miami in the 2026 NBA Draft to select Nate Ament.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; TennesseeÕs Nate Ament poses for a portrait with his mother during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ament is a unique player that posses multiple skills with a 6-foot-10 frame. He was able to show off some of that high potential early during summer league including a 23-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets.

It's going to a uphill battle for Haslam and the Bucks as they enter the first year without Antetokounmpo, but after receiving a solid haul for the two-time MVP, there is a future to look forward to in Milwaukee.