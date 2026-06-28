Bucks Fans Shouldn't Sleep On Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks fans and general NBA fans may be underrating how good of a player Jaime Jaquez Jr. is. We know that Jaime Jaquez was not the headliner in the Milwaukee Bucks' blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but fans shouldn't sleep on him just yet. Jaquez has a legitimate opportunity to become one of the biggest long-term steals of the deal.

The Bucks are entering a new era post-Giannis, and Jaquez fits as a player that can be part of the new foundation.

A Plug-And-Play Starter

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield (8) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have added new players, and their starting roster will look drastically different next season. Veterans Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are both on the trade block and could be moved either before the season or during the NBA trade deadline. If they are moved, that will reshape the roster around its new young talent. Jaime Jaquez should have every opportunity to earn a starting role immediately. Jaime will be heading into his fourth season and will be counted on to impact winning right away. Jaime’s strengths are perfect for a young team: he thrives as a cutter, he attacks closeouts, and he consistently can score in the paint. That skill set is needed as the rest of the young roster develops.

One Of The Toughest Young Wings In The NBA

Jaime Jaquez has a reputation as a tough, physical NBA player. His footwork is among the best of all young wings in the NBA. His polished fundamentals have been very helpful and have allowed him to score in the mid-post and finish at the rim. Last season with the Heat, he proved he could be their secondary ball-handler and helped initiate offense off the bench. Jaime is also a great two-way player. He is a plus defender and is versatile enough to guard positions 1-4. He competes on both ends of the floor on every possession, and that’s critical for a young team.

Sixth Man Snub Shows His Potential

Jaime has proved that he can contribute at a high level; he had an impressive rookie campaign, and last season he emerged as the runner-up in the Sixth Man of the Year race. Jaime led in almost every statistical category but was snubbed for the award. Many around the league believed that he didn’t win the award solely based on the Heat’s record. His numbers last season were great, and I have no doubt those numbers can increase with a larger role with the Bucks.

His Ceiling Is Even Higher

Jaime Jaquez is not a finished basketball product just yet. If he wants to take the next step, he needs to improve his outside shooting. His three-point shot and mid-range jumper have been inconsistent, and defenses tend to sag off him at times. Milwaukee's staff needs him to focus on becoming an average three-point shooter, and that alone will help his value skyrocket. If the defense has to collapse and close out on his shooting, that will be huge for Jaime and can help him get to the rim at an even higher rate.

Bucks fans, don’t sleep on Jaime Jaquez Jr, his mentality and skill set could help him become a fan favorite in Milwaukee for years to come.

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