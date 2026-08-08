It's a new era in Milwaukee as forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer on the team. In a trade that sent the two-time MVP to the Miami Heat, the Bucks acquired a handful of pieces to begin their rebuild.

There's still some time before the team trots out their starting five on opening night, and many things can change for them until then.

Milwaukee has been linked to pursuing players like Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in an attempt to improve its young roster, but with the current players the Bucks have now, they've been listed as potentially one of the worst teams in the league .

While nothing is set in stone, it's not exactly what Milwaukee fans want to hear. But for the Bucks to change that perspective, they'll need significant production from everyone if they want to remain competitive for next season especially from the starters.

Here's what the Bucks are going to need from each of their projected starters.

Ryan Rollins

After a career year where he averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.6 from the 3-point line, it's safe to say Ryan Rollins will be the starting point guard for the Bucks next season.

Rollins will have a new teammate in the backcourt with Tyler Herro as he was acquired in the Antetokounmpo trade, and will give them two solid starting guards.

With Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added to the team and Jaquez Jr. most likely to start alongside Herro and Rollins, it's not an unreasonable assessment to say that Rollins' production could possibly take a dip.

However, for the Bucks to show that their not at the bottom of the barrel of the league, Rollins is going to have maintain a similar production and prove that it wasn't just one season.

In addition to posting similar numbers, he also needs to provide a stronger defensive presence now that Herro will be getting a lot of attention on offense. Milwaukee's projected lineup won't be the best defensively, so it'll be up to Rollins who shown flashes and even averaged 1.5 steals per game to be the main perimeter defender

Tyler Herro

Herro was the big fish for the Bucks in the Antetokounmpo trade as the former Sixth Man of the Year and All-star will return home this season.

There's no doubt that he can score the ball and do it efficiently, but that's when he's on the court. In his seven year career. Herro only played in more than 60 games in a season three times, including appearing in 33 games this past season for the Heat.

He's going to be leading the way the way for Milwaukee as the team's most consistent and proven scorer.

This is an opportunity to show how much he's worth as this is the least year of his contract and can have potentially a big season with him being the No. 1 option. However, to do that his health and availability is what the Bucks are going to need from the 26-year old.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez Jr. has gone under the radar with this trade for Milwaukee. Everyone looks at Herro, Kel'el Ware and even Kasparas Jakučionis who's coming off his rookie season, but Jaquez Jr. is an solid piece.

He became the first bench player in NBA history to have 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 300 assists, and 50 three-pointers in a single season. The third-year player finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 50.7% shooting from the field.

Jaime Jaquez Jr is the first bench player in NBA history with



1,000+ PTS

300+ REB

300+ AST

50+ 3P



in a season. pic.twitter.com/EPzl4r49zY — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 14, 2026

After a sophomore slump, he bounced back and will get a chance to a be true starter in his first season with the Bucks. He's a polished player with great patience, footwork and IQ, but there's one part of his game that had room for improvement.

His three-point shooting has been below average since he entered the NBA and has a career average of shooting 31.7% from the 3-point line.

There's not many holes in his game but if he can add a consistent shot from beyond the arc, then both him and Milwaukee will benefit from it.

Kyle Kuzma

Among the five players in the projected starting lineup, Kyle Kuzma would probably be the one whose status is unknown going forward. He's been involved in trade talks this past offseason as he's on an expiring deal, but also because his fit wasn't the best

Though he improved his efficiency from the field in his second season with the Bucks, it felt like they didn't know what to do with. With the Washington Wizards he had the green light, but playing alongside Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard he had to adjust.

2025-26 Players with the poorest possession value…



Losing the possession battle pic.twitter.com/0zwxjYjnin — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) August 8, 2026

He shot a career-high 49.2% from the field and contributed to scoring as he averaged 13.0 points per game. To maintain as an impactful piece of the team, he needs to continue taking and making high percentage shot and play his role.

Also with so many new faces on the team, it's going to up to Kuzma to be one of the players to provide a steady veteran leadership for the younger players like Nate Ament and Brayden Burries.

Myles Turner

Myles Turner didn't have the best first season in Milwaukee.

Like Kuzma, Turner has also been at the center of trades this offseason and come opening night, it's a possibility that he could not be on the roster. His contract makes his difficult to move as he signed a four-year $108.9 million including a 15% trade kicker.

Despite whatever the Bucks decide to do with Turner for the future of the roster, as of now, he's going to be the starting center for the Bucks. To bounce back from a down season, he's going to need to provide a stronger interior presence.

While he was still one of the leagues top shot blockers, his rebounding numbers took a hit. Milwaukee struggled to rebound the ball ranking No. 28 in the league, and Turner only averaged a career-low 5.3 rebounds this past season.

Though the Bucks acquired Ware and Jericho Sims exercised his player option to return, Turner is getting paid to be a starting center and for the Bucks do change the narrative, he's going to need to improve his rebounding.