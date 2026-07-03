Bucks Get Glimpse of the Future with Jakucionis during FIBA World CUP

Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks fans could find reason for excitement in the performance of a player recently acquired as part of a blockbuster deal.

Let's review:

The Trade

The Bucks parted ways with former finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and got a haul of players and picks in return. The received former All-Star Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. The Heat also threw in three first round picks and pick swaps.

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts after a play againstteh Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kasparas Jakucionis snapshot

HT: 6’6”

WT: 200LBS

Age: 20 years old

Kasparas Jakucionis is the former 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Immediately after the draft there was an anonymous GM survey from around the league. Kasparas who was 8th on my big board, was voted the biggest steal of the draft. That gives you an idea of his potential.

In his rookie season, Kasparas averaged 6.2 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He rarely turned the ball over, which was one of the biggest complaints about his game among the draft community. I was less concerned with the turnovers in my evaluation considering as a freshman he was at 24.2% usage and the only real playmaker on the floor.

The Heat brought him along slowly as a playmaker. He had to improve his ball handling to get minutes in an NBA game. His handle was bad it was just basic. He was always repping ball handling in practice and before games. He also worked on his footwork and guide hand placement during the season. This led to him shooting the highest 3pt% on the team at 42.3% on almost three attempts per game.

His overall shooting percentage was only 42.9% because he wasn’t great around the rim. His lack of vertical athleticism caused him to be rushed in the paint, and he didn’t play off two feet like he did in college, and it cost him easy layups. He bulked up in the offseason and looked more comfortable finishing in practice tapes.

He was one of Miami’s best defenders on ball. He would pick players up 94 feet from the basket and he would wall up offensive players with his chest. He only averaged 1.9 fouls per game but was always right in the thick of the action. He is smart in the angles he takes and strong at the point of attack.

FIBA World Cup

Kasparas is already back competing on the basketball court but not for the Milwaukee Bucks but his Lithuanian National team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. He scored 16 points, pulled down 7 rebs, and dished out 6 assists. This is a glimpse at the possible triple threat he can become in the NBA. He has such a great feel for the game and outstanding competitive spirit. He didn’t take one three pointer all game. He was on ball running the show and getting downhill into the paint.

Kasparas Jakucionis in his Lithuania debut:



📊 16 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST#FIBAWC | @Bucks pic.twitter.com/8gu2IwYLfz — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) July 2, 2026

The Bucks Fit

The Bucks drafted Braden Burries 10th and Nate Ament 13th overall in the 2026 draft. Kasparas can play on the floor at the same time as both guys. If Nate isn’t ready Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a capable wing that was in the running for 6th man of the year. He was the player that found Kasparas the most on the heat for those knockdown threes.

The best fit for the Bucks is going to be with Kel’el Ware and Kasparas pick and rolls. He is a willing creative passer-by and was able to feed Ware when he was on the floor with him in Miami. He reads situations quickly and passes on target where the player just catches and shoots. The sky is the limit for this kid. The Bucks may have lost a mega star but they just may have found a diamond in the rough.

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