The Houston Rockets are down 0-2 in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, and they are facing serious questions about their roster. It's not just that they are down 0-2, it's the fact that they are losing to the Los Angeles Lakers without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The young Houston Rockets took a leap last season and now it seems like they have reevaltue everything. If this ends in a first round exit, the Rockets need to make a drastic change.

Houston hasn’t won a championship in over three decades. At some point, development has to turn into contention, and if the current core can’t get there fast enough, a major swing could be coming.

A New Report Changes the Conversation

The noise around Houston potentially chasing a superstar just got louder. According to Will Guillory, the Rockets could explore moving Alperen Şengün this offseason in pursuit of a “disgruntled superstar” such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Donovan Mitchell if they suffer an early playoff exit.

The Rockets could look to move Alperen Sengun this summer for a “disgruntled superstar” like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Donovan Mitchell if they suffer an early playoff exit, per @WillGuillory



(h/t @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/BF3wURlLcj — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 24, 2026

Sengun has been one of the faces of this rebuild. Moving him would signal that Houston is done waiting and ready to go all-in. And if Giannis becomes available, it’s easy to see why the Rockets would prioritize him above everyone else.

The Mock Trade Proposal

Here’s how a deal could look if Houston pushes its chips in:

Rockets receive:

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive:

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and center Jaxson Hayes (11) box out Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Alperen Sengun

Steven Adams

Reed Sheppard

Tari Eason

2026 first-round pick

2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick

Why Milwaukee Considers This Deal

If the Bucks reach a point where Giannis’ long-term future is uncertain, they need a return that gives them both present and future value. Sengun is the centerpiece. At just 23, he’s already one of the most skilled offensive bigs in the league. His footwork, passing, and scoring touch make him a unique building block, someone Milwaukee can run an offense through immediately.

Tari Eason adds defensive versatility and energy, while Reed Sheppard gives them a young guard with shooting upside and long-term potential. Steven Adams brings toughness, rebounding, and veteran leadership, something this team would need during a transition. The draft capital is also a huge incentive for the Bucks. Three first-rounders give Milwaukee flexibility to rebuild or package assets for another star down the line.

Why Houston Makes the Move

The Rockets will make this move out of urgency. Houston has spent a long time rebuilding their roster and coaching staff and if they lose to the Lakers in the first round while Luka and Austin Reaves are out, they will need to quickly accelerate their timeline.

Giannis changes everything for the Rockets. He is an NBA champion and Finals MVP and when he is healthy he is a top five player in the league. Pairing a dominant force like Giannis with Kevin Durant would be very interesting. His presence with Durant instantly raises their floor and ceiling.