The Milwaukee Bucks are in a unfamiliar situation. The Bucks were once a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference, and Milwaukee now finds itself slipping toward the bottom of the playoff picture.

The Bucks are currently 11th in the East and sit outside the Play-in Tournament. Now the organiztion is facing difficult questions about its future and long term direction. Adding to the uncertainty is the situation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. The superstar forward is currently dealing with a knee injury, and while he has expressed a strong desire to return and compete, the organization appears more focused on caution and long-term preservation. That disconnect highlights a bigger reality the Bucks may soon need to prepare for a future without Giannis.

If Milwaukee lands a lottery selection in the No. 8–10 range, this year’s draft could represent the first step toward building its next foundation. Two freshman prospects stand out as potential cornerstones.

Nate Ament Could Be Milwaukee’s Long-Term Offensive Anchor

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) shoots the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tennessee freshman Nate Ament has quietly put together one of the most impressive debut seasons in college basketball. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, showcasing a polished offensive skill set that is rare for a player his age. Ament combines size with fluid scoring ability, demonstrating comfort operating both in the mid-post and on the perimeter.

What makes Ament especially intriguing for Milwaukee is his versatility. He has shown flashes of playmaking vision and the ability to create his own shot, traits the Bucks have lacked outside of Giannis in recent seasons. His offensive instincts could allow him to grow into a primary scoring option over time.

From a roster-building standpoint, Ament would give Milwaukee a developmental wing-forward with legitimate star upside. He isn’t a Giannis-style downhill force yet, but his shot creation, touch, and scoring polish could make him a more balanced offensive hub.

For a franchise potentially entering a transition phase, investing in a high-ceiling scorer like Ament could be a logical step toward reshaping the identity of the team.

Hannes Steinbach Offers the Two-Way Versatility Milwaukee Needs

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) and Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Bucks are looking for a prospect whose physical profile more closely resembles a traditional franchise power forward, Washington’s Henis Steinbach could be the ideal target.

At 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Steinbach has been dominant in his freshman campaign, averaging 19.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He brings energy, athleticism, and defensive activity that translate well to the modern NBA.

Steinbach’s ability to run the floor and finish above the rim gives him immediate appeal as a transition weapon. More importantly, he has demonstrated developing range as a perimeter shooter, a skill that could make him a true stretch-four at the next level. His motor, rebounding presence, and defensive versatility align with the franchise’s traditional strengths. In a post-Giannis scenario, he could eventually anchor the frontcourt while providing lineup flexibility on both ends.

While he may need time to refine his offensive consistency, Steinbach’s physical tools and production suggest he could grow into a foundational two-way player.

A Franchise at a Crossroads

The Bucks are not yet in full rebuild mode, but the warning signs are clear. An aging roster, declining standings position, and uncertainty surrounding Giannis’ long-term future have placed Milwaukee at a strategic crossroads. Drafting a high-upside forward like Ament or Steinbach would not be about replacing Giannis immediately. Instead, it would signal a shift toward long-term sustainability.

If Milwaukee lands in the late lottery, this draft may be their opportunity to quietly begin shaping what comes next.