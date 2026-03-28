Pre Elite 8 NBA Mock Draft: Bucks Land Top-3 Pick

The Sweet 16 is officially in the books, and now all eyes turn to the Elite Eight. As the NCAA Tournament heats up, so does the spotlight on the next wave of NBA talent. While some of the biggest names have already made their mark this season, there are still several projected lottery picks left playing meaningful games, giving NBA teams one last chance to evaluate them on the biggest stage.

I ran a Tankathon simulation, which added some chaos to the draft order, with the Milwaukee Bucks landing a top-three pick. That’s the kind of jump that can completely alter a team’s future.

1. New Orleans Pelicans (To Atlanta): AJ Dybantsa (SF)

This one’s easy. Dybantsa is the clear No. 1 right now, with elite scoring ability and true franchise wing upside.

2. Sacramento King: Cameron Boozer (PF)

Boozer feels like a safe but high-level pick, productive, polished, and ready to contribute early.

3. Milwaukee Bucks: Darryn Peterson (G)

This is a dream outcome for Milwaukee. Peterson gives them a potential star guard and a bridge into their next era.

4. Utah Jazz: Caleb Wilson (F)

A modern forward with length and versatility. Utah continues to bet on upside.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Kingston Flemings (PG)

A creative playmaker who can run an offense. Clippers add long-term guard depth.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr. (G)

Brooklyn needs scoring and upside. Acuff brings both as a dynamic guard.

7. Washington Wizards: Nate Ament (F)

Long, athletic wing with real two-way potential. Fits a rebuilding timeline.

8. Dallas Mavericks: Keaton Wagler (G)

Another ball-handler to ease pressure off Kyrie. Shot creation is key here.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Mikel Brown Jr. (PG)

A steady lead guard who can organize the offense and score when needed.

10. Chicago Bulls: Brayden Burries (G/F)

Versatile scorer who fits the Bulls’ need for perimeter creation.

11. Golden State Warriors: Koa Peat (F)

Smart, physical forward who fits Golden State’s system and culture.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Labaron Philon Jr. (G)

Another young guard with scoring upside for a team still rebuilding.

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach (F/C)

This just feels like a Heat pick. Tough, physical, productive, checks all the boxes.

14. Orlando Magic: Yaxel Lendeborg (F)

Versatility, rebounding and playmaking. A natural fit for Orlando’s identity.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Thomas Haugh (F)

High IQ forward who does all the little things. Perfect OKC development piece.

16. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez (PF)

Can make rhythm threes, handles the ball and passes well for a forward.

17. Phoenix Suns: Bennett Stirtz (G)

Older, polished guard who can contribute quickly.

18. Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Cenac Jr. (C)

A young big with size and upside, worth developing.

19. Atlanta Hawks: Dailyn Swain (F)

A strong, physical wing who impacts the game without needing the ball.

20. Toronto Raptors: Morez Johnson Jr. (F/C)

Length, physicality, and defensive upside, very Raptors-coded pick.

21. Houston Rockets: Baba Miller (F)

High-upside swing with size and defensive tools.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas (G)

Aggressive scoring guard who adds depth to the backcourt.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ebuka Okorie (G)

Quick guard with offensive upside.

24. Denver Nuggets: Johann Grünloh (C)

Developmental big behind Jokic.

25. New York Knicks: Motiejus Krivas (C)

Massive center prospect who fills a need inside.

26. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Evans (F)

Classic upside swing on a scoring wing.

27. Boston Celtics: Allen Graves (F)

Young forward who can grow into a role player on a contender.

28. Detroit Pistons: Amari Allen

Wing who plays hard, cares about winning and can get hit the 3 ball at 39.5%

29. San Antonio Spurs: Tahaad Pettiford (G)

Electric scoring guard with burst.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Juke Harris (SF)

Versatile and efficient scorer and agressive in transition.