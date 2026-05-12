According to a recent report from Shams Charania, the Bucks are open for business and are expected to listen to trade conversations surrounding Giannis this offseason. However, there is still one major detail that has not happened yet: Giannis has not officially requested a trade.

Milwaukee still has a small window to convince Giannis to stay long-term and potentially sign an extension in October before entering the final stages of his contract situation. If the Bucks believe there is even a 20 percent chance Giannis stays, then they owe it to themselves to make one more aggressive championship-level move. This is where Kawhi Leonard enters the conversation.

Why Kawhi Leonard Could Be Available

The Los Angeles Clippers may finally be approaching a reset. After a disappointing season that ended without a playoff appearance, the Clippers already moved on from major pieces like James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Now, with Kawhi entering the later stages of his career and on an expiring $50 million contract, Los Angeles could decide it is time to fully pivot toward the future.

The Clippers already landed the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Adding another top-10 selection could accelerate a rebuild quickly. That is why this mock trade makes some sense for both sides.

Mock Trade Proposal

Bucks receive:

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard

Clippers receive:

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) holds the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Malachi Smith (18) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Myles Turner

Kyle Kuzma

No. 10 overall pick in 2026 NBA Draft

For Milwaukee, this is a clear all-in move to maximize Giannis’ remaining championship window.

Kawhi Is Still Elite When Healthy

This is not a risk-free endeavor. Kawhi is 34 years old and will turn 35 next season. Injuries have followed him throughout the second half of his career, and availability will always be the biggest concern. But when Kawhi plays, he is still one of the best players in basketball. This past season, Leonard reminded the league exactly who he is.

He averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He also shot an elite 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from three on high volume, and 89 percent from the free-throw line. Perhaps most importantly, he played 65 games after appearing in only 37 the season before.

When healthy, Kawhi is still arguably a top-10 player in the NBA and one of the league’s premier two-way stars. Pairing that version of Kawhi with Giannis would instantly give Milwaukee one of the most talented duos in basketball.

The Fit Next to Giannis

The fit may not be perfect offensively, but the upside is undeniable. Giannis dominates the paint, attacks downhill, and collapses defenses unlike anyone in basketball. Kawhi thrives in the mid-range, can create his own shot late in games, and remains one of the smartest playoff performers in the league. Those skill sets could complement each other better than many expect.

Milwaukee desperately needs another half-court shot creator and perimeter defender alongside Giannis. Kawhi provides both immediately. Defensively, a Giannis-Kawhi pairing could be terrifying in a playoff setting. Both players can switch across positions, protect the rim, create turnovers, and completely disrupt opposing offenses. It would also send a clear message to Giannis that the Bucks are still fully committed to competing for championships instead of beginning a rebuild.

Why the Clippers Might Consider It

For Los Angeles, this trade would provide flexibility and youth. Adding Myles Turner gives the Clippers a modern stretch center who can protect the rim and fit alongside younger players. Kyle Kuzma would provide scoring and veteran experience, while the No. 10 overall pick gives Los Angeles a second lottery selection to pair with the No. 5 pick.

If the Clippers truly decide to rebuild, having two top-10 picks in a loaded 2026 draft class could dramatically reshape their future.