Milwaukee Bucks 2026 NBA Draft Outlook Unchanged by Draft Lottery

While the flattened NBA Draft Lottery odds are designed to cause chaos, it was always unlikely the 2026 version would have much impact on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Due to the pick swap situation that led to the Atlanta Hawks owning the better of the Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans first round picks and the Bucks getting the worst one, Milwaukee needed not one but two picks to jump in order to select in the top four. The odds of that were roughly three percent. Unfortunately, the 97 percent outcome won out this time.

The drama didn't have much time to build, as the Bucks logo popping up on the tenth pick as expected ended any intrigue of the fabled double jump happening. While technically it would've been beneficial for Milwaukee to hand Atlanta a top pick if it meant hopping up a few spots to grab New Orleans' selection, at least now Bucks fans don't have to watch Milwaukee's pick slot turn into a star for the Hawks.

While it sure would've been nice to be picking in the top four and getting one of the truly elite prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, this will still be Milwaukee's first lottery pick since 2016. The Bucks have an ugly draft history in recent years, but most of those picks have come late in the first round. This year's selection offers a much better chance at striking gold.

Currently it appears that a strong group of young guards will be spread out from fifth to the end of the lottery. We'll get a stronger idea of exactly where they'll slot into the draft as more intel and mock drafts come out, but any one of Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff, Keaton Wagler, Labaron Philon, Brayden Burries, or Mikel Brown Jr. could slot in smoothly next to Ryan Rollins in Milwaukee's backcourt.

Additionally, wing players like Yaxel Lendeborg and Nate Ament or center Aday Mara could be on the board too. As always, each of these prospects offers their own tantalizing skillset for the Bucks to consider. We've been scouting many of these players on the Gyro Step podcast in recent weeks and will share our Bucks-centric Big Boards soon now that we know exactly where Milwaukee's pick will be.

As exciting as it will be to see the Bucks select any of these players in the lottery, it's unclear if these second or third tier prospects will move the needle with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bucks ownership stated plainly that they'll either be committed to re-signing Giannis or to trading him by the NBA Draft.

That timeline doesn't leave any chance for Milwaukee's newest rookie to make an impression on Antetokounmpo either way. Maybe none of the rookies would've really factored into that situation, but adding a top tier prospect like Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa certainly would not have hurt.

While the Giannis saga hangs over all things Bucks right now, it's important to keep in mind that this upcoming pick is still a big deal for Milwaukee. The 2026 class is deep in addition to having four elite prospects at the top, and the Bucks will have a shot to add an impact player next month. And they sure are due to nail a pick.