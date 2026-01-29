There are four primary suitors for Giannis, according to insider

And there were four, for now.

Even before Wednesday's ESPN report that the Milwaukee Bucks would be listening to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the strong implication that Giannis had given his blessing for a separation, NBA reporters were compiling lists of the organizations that might be most aggressive -- and possible.

Wednesday evening, Shams Charania gave his own:

New York.

Miami.

Golden State.

Minnesota.

Notably absent are some teams that have been speculated by others, specifically San Antonio and Houston, both of which have lots of young assets in a state without tax, which is something that has been said to appeal to him -- and he does hold some sway in proceedings because he is due for an extension and could conceivably scare away suitors with which he won't re-sign. He is due $58 million next season and has a player option for $62 million for 2027-28, if he chose to exercise it.

Also absent: teams that have been mentioned as darkhorses such as Toronto and Detroit and Orlando, all of which have interesting young pieces that could centerpiece a trade. Oklahoma City has the most pieces of all, and could send Milwaukee anything the Bucks could want, but the Thunder don't seem inclined at this stage, and if Antetokounmpo joined the defending champions, it would make Kevin Durant look like he took the hard road when latching onto the 73-win Warriors.

But even as some other teams are not being consistently mentioned (yet), it is not a surprise that New York and Miami are.

East rivals on the court, and in trade talks

The Knicks, as it was revealed later, were granted an exclusive negotiating window this summer with the Bucks with their superstar's consent. And it's easy to see why that situation would appeal to Giannis. It's the biggest market, which means the most off-court opportunities. It's a team that has come reasonably close to representing the East in the NBA FInals and, since the franchise hasn't broken through with a championship since 1973 (!), any player who gets them over the top would be celebrated as a deity for centuries.

The issue is that the Knicks don't really anything more to offer than they did in July, having sent five first round picks for Mikal Bridges.

The Heat don't have much more of a pick stash, but they do have some attractive players under 25 years old, including Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr., and they do have Tyler Herro, who in the midst of a nightmarish injury-marred season, but did make the All-Star team last season and happens to be from the Milwaukee area.

It's also easy to see why Miami might be attractive to Antetokounmpo. It's Miami. He has been quoted as saying he likes being in warm weather and Florida cities. He shares an agent with Bam Adebayo. There's an elite coach in Erik Spoelstra. There's a history of winning big with big stars, from Dwyane Wade to LeBron James to Shaquille O'Neal, and almost with Jimmy Butler not that long ago -- which Giannis well knows from being eliminated from the playoffs by the Heat twice in Butler's tenure.

Minnesota and Golden State? Well, he would fit ideally with Anthony Edwards or Stephen Curry, respectively, even if the Timberwolves would keep him in cold weather. Giannis is known to be close with Curry, and he could help the greatest shooter in NBA history get his final trophy. Or he could help Edwards, one of the NBA's freshest faces, get his first.

And both teams have contracts to make something work.

But the reality is, when it's Giannis, it won't stop at four. Other teams will enter the fray, and the reports will sometimes contradict each other.

A week til the trade deadline. An eternity in reports to go.