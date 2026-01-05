Bucks now 4-1 since a certain someone returned

The schedule-makers have been kind, no question, and that can't be ignored.

Chicago, Charlotte, Washington, Charlotte and now Sacramento. Only one of those four teams has a chance to be in the play-in, let alone the playoffs.

Still, you can only beat the team in front of you, and since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury, the Milwaukee Bucks have won four of five. The only loss was in the last second, as the superstar finished an uncharacteristically shaky sequence by getting blocked and later clanking a jumper.

Quality clutch play wasn't necessary Sunday, as the Bucks swamped Sacramento, 115-98, with Antetokounmpo leading the way as usual with 37 points and 11 rebounds. He missed only four shots, and is now a ridiculous 57 for 87 since coming back. He played only 32 minutes Sunday, as he continues to be on a slight restriction.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Bucks with 40 minutes, and scored 25 points. With AJ Green struggling with his shot as a starter (0 for 6), veteran Gary Trent Jr. gave Milwaukee needed production off the bench, with four three-pointers. Russell Westbrook had 21 for the Kings, but was 5 of 16 from the field, and the Bucks also bottled up DeMar DeRozan.

The Bucks will need to keep getting better, because the schedule is about to stiffen. The next six games are against teams at or above .500, including Golden State, Oklahoma City, the Lakers, Minnesota and San Antonio. Milwaukee will catch a break against Denver, with Nikola Jokic out, but seeing Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and possilby Victor Wembanyama in a two-week stretch could send the Bucks into a spiral again.

They can't afford that, as they still sit just outside the play-in seeding in the competitive if underwhelming Eastern Conference. At least for now, with Giannis available and playing like the best player on the floor, they know they have a shot to compete most nights. He needs help from at least two others per contest, and he got that and a little more on Sunday against the cratering Kings.