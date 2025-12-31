Five questions ahead of Wizards vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are finishing off the calendar year with one last game at home against Khris Middleton and the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks are coming off of two straight wins against the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the court from injury. Now they have a chance to make it three straight to close out 2025 with the Wizards coming to town. The Wizards are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings, but they have been playing decent basketball over the last two weeks, making this not as easy of a game as it once was.

With the game inching closer to tipoff, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins to learn more about the Bucks' next opponent

The Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Wizards ahead of last season's trade deadline. How has it worked out for them?

The Khris Middleton trade worked out exceptionally well. The on-court play has been mediocre, but the real winner of that deal is the cap space the Washington Wizards will free up. Trades are not meant for on-court production, but also for off-court production.

Washington Wizards Forward Khris Middleton drips sweat in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Four of the Wizards’ seven wins have come since Dec. 15. What’s been the key behind the recent success?

The key behind the wins has been defense. This team has gone from having the league's worst defense to being in the middle of the pack with the rest of the NBA in defensive rating since December 14th. It really has changed the tide of these games.

What is the most surprising thing about the Wizards?

The most surprising thing is the fact the Wizards have been doing well even with injuries. Corey Kispert has been injured, Kyshawn George has a strain, and Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson are on minutes restrictions.

If the Wizards were to beat to the Bucks, what would be the reason why?

Tre Johnson would be the reason why. He just had a career game and has the confidence to be an elite player. His three-point shot is also impressive, as he is now shooting 6-for-12 on shots from 30+ feet.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction is surprisingly a Wizards win, 119-107.

Tip-off between the Wizards and Bucks is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories