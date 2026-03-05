Frustrated Giannis one step closer to Milwaukee exit

A frustrated Giannis Antetokounmpo flung a ball at the stanchion at Fiserv Forum as the Atlanta Hawks pulled away in a 131-113 blowout win on Wednesday.

It’s nothing new to see passion overcome him on the court. He’s been frustrated for a few years now, so that didn’t make his fourth-quarter explosion a novelty. The whole episode, which earned him a technical foul, was a snapshot of hopelessness.

The Bucks looked dead in late January, were revitalized in February through an unlikely run, and gave themselves a chance to take off in March. Antetokounmpo is back from an injury that forced him out of action for over 30 days, but due to the All-Star break, that didn’t cripple Milwaukee’s chances.

Getting boat-raced in the second half by the team that would’ve been easiest to catch if they had just held on to a halftime lead might have broken the Bucks. It definitely shook Giannis, which is why that ball went flying.

“At the end of the day, it’s like, where’s your spirit? What are you playing for? And that’s what we gotta decide,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like, are we going to wave the white flag or are we gonna come together and try to play hard and try to make a push here?”

This is it for Giannis. Most already figured that was the case, but what these early returns with him back in the mix have cemented is that we’re unmistakably in make-or-break mode.

We’re way past borrowed time. The Bucks gifted themselves one last opportunity to convince Antetokounmpo to never leave by not trading him in February, but that leaves them open to forcing his hand in issuing that trade demand he’s sworn up and down he’ll never make publicly.

Privately, he can communicate that the situation is irreparable, and more teams can get involved to give Milwaukee a better deal than it could’ve secured at the trade deadline since no one made an offer it couldn’t refuse.

Giannis wants to win more than he wants to stay

What we saw in Antetokounmpo flinging that ball the way he did is that deep down, he’d love to stay. He wants it to work out so that he doesn’t have to uproot his family. He wants to win now and not let another season of his prime go to waste. Right now, appearing in the postseason looks unlikely.

“We may have to play different guys,” Doc Rivers responded when asked how Milwaukee can improve defensively. “We’ve changed five different times and the change may be going bigger and taking more offense off the floor.”

It hasn’t helped that Myles Turner has been such a dud since he’s supposed to be the main rim protector and has been largely a non-factor. It would be inaccurate to call his contributions inconsequential since he’s mostly had a negative impact. Turner played just under 22 minutes against the Hawks and ended up a minus-18. Jericho Sims provided more energy, so he played. That’s not ideal.

“At the end of the day we all need to be on the same page of what we’re trying to get, and I was just frustrated,” Antetokounmpo said of flinging the ball to blow off steam. “That’s it. I felt like we wasn’t doing that.”

Not being on the same page makes sense given that Antetokounmpo was playing his second game since returning and Milwaukee has been outscored by 45 points in going 0-2 vs. the Celtics and Hawks. Kevin Porter Jr. missed the game, newbies Ousmane Dieng and Cam Thomas got major minutes, and Kyle Kuzma was counted on to play a significant role off the bench after a DNP.

He scored 16 points, but probably only saw the floor due to Porter’s absence, so Rivers has work to do ironing out his rotation. The Bucks are five games behind Atlanta and Charlotte and only have 21 games to make them up.

Their schedule isn’t grueling, but they don’t look like a team capable of going 16-5, which means they’ll need the Hawks and Hornets to provide an assist by stumbling down the stretch. The beginning of the end of the Antetokounmpo era looks like it’s already started. Just ask that stanchion whether it’s for real this time.