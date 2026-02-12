Milwaukee Bucks Get Revenge in Win vs. Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks are celebrating after a 116-108 victory against the Orlando Magic inside the Kia Center.

The Bucks had a tough loss against the Magic two nights ago, but they were able to make the right adjustments in order to change the result of the game. The Bucks held a lead for a majority of the second half, but things were a little dicey down the stretch. The Magic were always creeping in, but the Bucks managed to pull away thanks to some clutch shots in the final minute.

Myles Turner and Cam Thomas each hit a huge three-pointer to put the Magic officially in the coffin for the game.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bucks Trick Magic in Road Win

The Bucks were led by Thomas, who made the front office look really smart by signing him just two games into his tenure in Milwaukee. He scored 34 points on 12 of 20 from the field, making 4 of 6 attempts from downtown.

Kevin Porter Jr. was also sound, scoring 18 points while dishing out 11 assists for a double-double. Jericho Sims also played well for the team starting for an injured Ryan Rollins. He was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and posted 17 points with 11 rebounds in the start.

Ousmane Dieng also played well less than a week after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 17 points off the bench while sinking 5 of 8 from distance. Kyle Kuzma also joined his teammates in double figures with 15 points on 5 of 15 shooting.

As a team, the Bucks made all 24 of their attempts from the free throw line, which also played a big role in Milwaukee's win.

For the Magic, Desmond Bane was the leading scorer with 31 points while making 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. Paolo Banchero had 17 points while Jalen Suggs notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Anthony Black had 13 points and Moe Wagner added 12.

The Bucks are going into the second night of a back-to-back against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder with a chance to go into the All-Star break with some momentum as they try and get back in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will tip off against the Thunder at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Paycom Center. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.

