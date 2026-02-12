Milwaukee Bucks Newcomers Make Strong Impact in Win vs. Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a good place after beating the Orlando Magic 116-108 inside the Kia Center.

The Bucks lost the first game of the two-game set in Orlando, but they were able to bounce back thanks to strong performances from several players, including a 34-point performance from Cam Thomas, who was playing in just his second game with the team. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers praised Thomas and some of his teammates after the game.

"Cam had 34 (points). I thought the best play in the game is when he had the ISO, and he could feel them trying to help, and he swung at the Scoot (Kevin Porter Jr.) and Scoot goes downhill. Those were big plays," Rivers said postgame.

"I thought there were several guys... Ouse (Ousmane Dieng) was phenomenal tonight, played great, played with confidence. Jericho (Sims) was a one-man wrecking ball the entire night, he created so much havoc in the paint with his rebounding and his rolls and then Scoot and Cam were phenomenal.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bucks Get Contributions From Several Sources in Win

Early in the game, it felt as though things were mirroring the first contest when the two teams were neck and neck, but the Bucks pulled away in the end of the second quarter to take a small lead into halftime. However, Thomas began to heat up after a slow first half.

“I was just missing shots really. A couple of those shots I always make, so it really wasn’t the defense necessarily. Obviously, they have good defenders, physical defenders. And (Jalen) Suggs, he is a physical defender... a good defender," Thomas said.

"Obviously, there is going to be a challenge with that, but at the end of the day I think I was just missing shots in that first quarter, but then just reading the spacing, just taking what they were giving me and just trying to execute and make every shot I can from getting good looks. Teammates did a good job of depending on me, finding me when I was open and it was great from there.”

Thomas built a reputation with the Brooklyn Nets as this microwave scorer and someone who could get a lot of points in a quick amount of time. The fact that he is able to carry that with him to the Bucks and be part of winning basketball is a sign of great things for the future.

“It means a lot just having – him having that confidence in me in my second game to go out there and do what I do and help the team win. That is the main objective for us to get wins, and see where it goes, but [I’m] just happy to have his confidence in the second game and trust me going down the stretch and finish. I want to continue building that trust and keep it going from there," Thomas said of Rivers.

The Bucks are going to need Thomas, Jiang, and the supporting cast to play well down the stretch of the season. Once Giannis Antetokounmpo re-enters the picture, that could create a combination of players that can win basketball games and get back in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference play-in race.

