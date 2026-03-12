Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 12, 6:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) and Miami Heat (37-29) meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Bucks are 58-77 all-time versus the Heat during the regular season, including 34-35 in home games and 24-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
C Myles Turner
F Ousmane Dieng
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Myron Gardner
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Knee
Bobby Portis: Questionable - Back
Jericho Sims: Questionable - Knee
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Quadriceps
Kel'el Ware: Questionable - Shoulder
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee
Norman Powell: Out - Groin
Nikola Jovic: Out - Back
Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment
Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +6 (-112), Heat -6 (-108)
Moneyline: Bucks +198, Heat -240
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after the loss to the Phoenix Suns and their physical defense: "I pretty much have seen everything. I love a challenge. Obviously, offensively I got to keep getting in my spot but it doesn't really matter what people do. I just love the challenge of playing hard.
"I know teams that don't play hard, they don't give two people, three people, double team. It's not something that's new, it's not something I'm not expecting. As I'm getting into game shape, I think I'll be more aggressive and get to my spot even better."
