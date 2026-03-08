Giannis in, Porter Jr. out, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Utah Jazz, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks have already proven to be resilient given all the twist and turns they’ve dealt with this season, but this weekend will test them like never before;

The Bucks come off a crippling loss to the Atlanta Hawks that may have realistically ended their hopes of reaching the play-in tournament, but if they’re able to bounce back to post wins against the teams visiting Fiserv Forum this weekend, they’ll live to fight another day.

In this opener, they’ll have to prevail without Kevin Porter Jr., who is sidelined by knee swelling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still on a minutes restriction that Doc Rivers has pledged to adhere to, and if he doesn’t have to play too much against the Utah Jazz, it increases how much he’ll be able to play against Sunday’s opponent, the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo missed 16 contests following his latest calf strain and returned in a loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Milwaukee was blown out in that one, lost handily to the Hawks despite leading at halftime and therefore have little room for error against the Jazz, Magic and Phoenix Suns, who come through March 10 to close the homestand.

Utah comes off a victory over the Washington Wizards but is among the West's worst teams and is going to end up with another lottery pick in a loaded draft.

Milwaukee is 14-16 at home this season and 4-12 vs. the West. The Jazz are 8-23 on the road and 9-14 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 7, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), KJZZ-TV (Jazz)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), 97.5 The Zone (Jazz)

Bucks seek to rebound against Jazz team they swept in ‘24-’25

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-35) host the Utah Jazz (19-44) in the first meeting of the season between these teams. After winning both meetings in 2024, the Jazz tasted a pair of double-digit defeats and have dropped five of seven in the series.

The all-time series, which dates back to 1974 when the Jazz were based in New Orleans, is led by the Bucks 60-53.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -9.5 (-118), Bulls +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Bucks -440, Bucks +340

Total: 230.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

JAZZ

F Cody Williams

F Jon Konchar

C Kyle Filipowski

G Keyonte George

G Ace Bailey

BUCKS

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

JAZZ

Isaiah Collier: Out - Personal Reasons

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery

Walker Kessler: Out - Left Shoulder Injury Recovery

Lauri Markkanen: Out - Right Hip Infringement

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Nose Injury Recovery

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Left Knee Injury Management

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Right Knee Swelling

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)