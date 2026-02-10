One Reason Why Milwaukee Bucks Lost vs. Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to pick up the pieces after losing 118-99 against the Orlando Magic inside the Kia Center.

While the Bucks had a lead going into halftime, the Magic imposed their physicality in the second half, which led to them taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter. From there, the Magic cruised and left the Bucks in the dust. Head coach Doc Rivers spoke after the game about how physical the Magic were and why it became an issue for the Bucks.

"I just thought they blew up a lot of our guard actions. They were into our bodies. I thought we got stuck with the ball tonight. I thought their switching affected us. I thought they were first to every loose ball. All the physical plays tonight they made and that’s not been us, but tonight it was. And it’s no fun when you see it done against you, I can tell you that," Rivers said postgame.

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bucks Can't Match Physicality in Loss to Magic

The Bucks are a smaller team than the Magic, who have a lot of large defenders. But that doesn't mean they can't pull out a win against them. Orlando has a lot of flaws themselves, and Milwaukee has a chance to exploit them, like they did in the first half. However, when the Magic bring an incredible advantage in the physicality, it makes it very difficult for the Bucks to win.

Bucks point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who scored a game-high 27 points in the loss, spoke about the Magic's physicality and what the team needs to do to match it.

“They were very physical," Porter Jr. said postgame. "We have to match their physicality. In the first quarter, I felt like we were bumping a little bit, but as the game went on, they continued to bump, and we kind of let off. It turned into fouls for them. The more aggressive team gets those calls. We just have to match their physicality next game.”

Luckily for the Bucks, they will have another shot to make up for the loss against the Magic with another game in a two-game set in Orlando. Tip-off for the rematch against the Magic is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories