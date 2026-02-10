The Milwaukee Bucks are disappointed after their three-game win streak was snapped by the Orlando Magic in a 118-99 loss.

The Bucks have a unique opportunity with their schedule because they have two games against the Magic in a three-day span. So there is some consistency in the scouting report for the next game. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers spoke about things the team needs to do to improve in order to get a different result against the Magic in their next game.

“Yes, we’ve got to give them more help. They’ve got to help themselves. I thought Scoot (Kevin Porter Jr.) battled a little bit, but I thought they resisted the paint. I think we had zero paint points in the first quarter and only one paint attempt in the first quarter, and that’s all we talked about... our bigs rolling and our guards going downhill. We just didn’t do it," Rivers said of the team's offense.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bucks Need Better Offense vs. Magic

Bucks offense operates very differently when Yan Aumann is not on the floor, but Milwaukee still has to find a way to stack wins even without their best player on the court. The Bucks have capable players in Kevin Porter Jr and Ryan Rollins, but the team needs to execute differently when the two are on the court.

The Bucks offense committed 20 turnovers in the loss and Porter Jr. admitted that needed to be cleaned up in their next game against the Magic.

“I don’t remember, this is our first time this year, or at least with me (playing)," Porter Jr. said of the team committing 20 turnovers.

"They have a unique type of thing they do – like one guy would pressure the ball, but they send two on the ball... [they are very sporadic to cause havoc. I think we just weren’t factoring that in; it made us make some passes and make some decisions that led to points on their end. We just have to go back to film and clean it up for Wednesday.”

The game marked just the fifth time this season the Bucks had committed 20 or more turnovers. The team's record is 1-4 in those games. It's clear that it is not a strong recipe for success. If the Bucks take care of the ball better against the Magic in their next game, their chances of winning will skyrocket.

