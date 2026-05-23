Like Tupac Shakur once sang, "All eyes on me”, all eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason as trade rumors continue to swirl. Bucks General Manager John Horst has reportedly stated that Giannis will either agree to sign an extension in October or Milwaukee will explore trading the two-time MVP.

The 2026 NBA Draft is one month away, and ESPN’s Shams Charania believes that the Bucks could potentially trade Giannis before draft night. Several teams were interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo before this season's NBA trade deadline, including the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State’s potential trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo:



Jimmy Butler

Brandin Podziemski

No. 11 overall pick

2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick (1-20 via GSW)

2032 first-round pick



The Warriors are among the teams that will reportedly pursue the Bucks star. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 21, 2026

The Golden State Warriors need to maximize their potential championship window with Steph Curry. The Warriors had another disappointing season, and they will aggressively pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee Bucks finally decide to move on. The Golden State Warriors desperately need to add another superstar next to Steph Curry, who turns 39 years old next season. Draymond Green is also aging fast, and Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL last season. The Golden State dynasty may be over, but they may also view Giannis as the final “all-in” move of the Steph era.

Mock Trade Proposal

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts following a play during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Warriors Receive:

Giannis Antentokounmpo

Bucks Receive:

Jan 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) waits for play to resume against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler

Brandin Podziemski

No. 11 overall pick

2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick (1-20 via GSW)

2032 first-round pick

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Would The Bucks Even Want Jimmy Butler?

The question here is, would the Bucks even want Jimmy Butler? Butler will turn 37 next season, and he is coming back from a major injury. The only good thing about adding Jimmy in this package is that his $56 million contract will help match salaries and is an expiring contract. The lone young player with potential upside is Brandin Podziemski, who is on a cheap contract. Where it gets interesting is the draft capital; the Bucks have the 10th pick in this year's draft and could also receive the 11th overall pick in a very deep draft. The three other first-round picks could also be very valuable, as Steph Curry should retire soon.

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Steph Curry And Giannis Could Form The NBA’s Best Duo

If the Warriors could pull this trade off, they would potentially have the best duo in the NBA. Steph Curry’s gravity and playmaking abilities, paired with Giannis's ability to put pressure on the rim, could be nearly impossible to defend. Even at age 38, Steph Curry is still a top-10 NBA player, and when Giannis is healthy, he is still a top-5 NBA player.

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The Warriors Are Expected To Be Aggressive

If the Bucks truly are open for business before the NBA Draft, the Warriors are expected to be among the league's most aggressive teams. The question here is, do the Bucks only care about draft capital, or do they want a more balanced package to help rebuild their future?