Dysfunction Around Giannis Antetokounmpo Adds More Fuel To Bucks Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into one of the most important offseasons in their history. The latest comments about the organization are going to make people wonder if big changes are coming soon. New reports from Shams Charania suggested the Bucks are open to trade discussions involving superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that clarity on his future could arrive before the NBA Draft. Another troubling storyline has now surfaced involving the culture and structure inside the organization.

Bucks center Myles Turner recently appeared on the Game Recognize Game podcast and revealed details about players consistently showing up late to practices, film sessions, and even team flights during his time around the organization. Turner specifically mentioned Giannis, saying there were moments where the team plane would be delayed because players arrived hours late.

Myles Turner reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo and other Bucks players showed up late for practices, film sessions, and even flights



“It got to the point where I knew to not show up until an hour after they said the plane was going to take off… Giannis is going to show up whenever… pic.twitter.com/mN8HwoxmDP — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 14, 2026

“It got to the point where I knew to not show up until an hour after they said the plane was going to take off,” Turner said. “Giannis is going to show up whenever he wants.”

Turner also said that head coach Doc Rivers does not fine players for being late, which allegedly led to habits becoming normalized throughout the team.

For a Bucks organization already dealing with uncertainty surrounding Giannis’ future, this is not the kind of story fans wanted to hear.

Signs Of Organizational Dysfunction

The Bucks have spent the last several seasons trying to maximize their championship window around Giannis, but the results have continued trending in the wrong direction. Milwaukee has little roster depth, and the defense has become an issue. Now, questions about accountability and locker room structure are beginning to emerge publicly, which will not help the situation.

It's unclear whether Turner intended to criticize Giannis directly or maybe he was just simply describing the environment around the team; regardless, the optics are undeniably bad. Giannis has been viewed as one of the hardest-working superstars in the league and one of the faces of professionalism in the NBA. Hearing reports about delayed flights and players routinely arriving late creates a very different perception around what has been happening behind the scenes in Milwaukee.

Championship-level teams usually operate with structure, urgency, and accountability. When stories like this begin surfacing publicly during an offseason already filled with trade rumors, it often signals deeper frustration internally.

Could A Trade Really Happen Before The Draft?

At this point, it feels increasingly possible. The Bucks reportedly want clarity on whether Giannis plans to sign another long-term extension. If Milwaukee begins to feel uncertain about Giannis's future, the pressure to consider blockbuster offers before the draft could intensify quickly. Giannis still gives the Bucks leverage because he has not formally requested a trade, but the reality is that an expiring superstar contract can dramatically shift negotiations. Teams around the league know Milwaukee cannot afford to lose him for nothing.

If the dysfunction rumors continue growing and the relationship between Giannis and the organization becomes strained, the possibility of a shocking trade before draft night may become more realistic than many expected just a few months ago.