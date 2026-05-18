The Milwaukee Bucks remain at the center of one of the NBA’s most closely watched storylines, and league perception continues to reflect both stability and underlying tension. In a recent anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, more than 150 NBA players were asked where they believe Giannis Antetokounmpo would land if he is ever moved. The results reinforced Milwaukee’s control of the situation but also highlighted how quickly that control could be tested.

Even with speculation circulating across the league, the Milwaukee Bucks still led all predictions by a wide margin, a reminder that most players view Antetokounmpo as likely to remain in Milwaukee. However, the presence of other franchises near the top of the poll shows a different reality.

Player Poll Highlights Milwaukee’s Position, but Pressure to Build Around Giannis Remains

According to the survey of 151 players, Milwaukee received 45.7 percent of votes as the most likely destination for Antetokounmpo if he were traded. The Miami Heat followed in second place at 23.2 percent, with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves rounding out the top group of predicted landing spots.

NBA players voted on which team they think Giannis Antetokounmpo will begin next season on:



Bucks: 45.7%

Heat: 23.2%

Knicks: 16.6%

Lakers: 3.3%

Warriors: 2%

Timberwolves: 2%

Rockets: 1.3%

Raptors: 1.3%



(Via @TheAthletic, h/t @HeatCulture13) pic.twitter.com/eH5reDo8ee — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 18, 2026

The results reflect a league-wide belief that Milwaukee still holds the strongest position, but also that Antetokounmpo’s future is one of the NBA’s defining pressure points. For the Bucks, that perception is not just about retention. It is about conviction. The organization must continue to convince its franchise star that it can consistently build a roster capable of winning at the highest level.

That challenge extends beyond free agency and trades into team-building philosophy. Questions have lingered around Milwaukee’s drafting and development record under general manager Jon Horst, who has led the front office since 2017. While the Bucks have remained competitive and won a championship during his tenure, external evaluations of their draft success have been less consistent, raising concerns about long-term roster sustainability around Antetokounmpo.

Why the Milwaukee Bucks Draft History Matters in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Saga

Those concerns are magnified by the Bucks’ current position in the draft. Milwaukee holds the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a selection that carries significant weight for a team trying to maintain contention in a deep Eastern Conference. Hitting on that pick could help reinforce the roster around Giannis, while another miss would only intensify questions about the team’s ability to build internally.

Other teams that received votes in the poll included the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs, further emphasizing how many franchises would instantly be linked to Antetokounmpo in any trade scenario.

All the teams in a potential Giannis pursuit could further increase the potential of a trade as Milwaukee may not be able to pass up on some offers.

Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade front, per @ShamsCharania:



- Front office maintaining asking price of "a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks"

- Bucks also leaving the door open to pursue a major trade to convince Giannis to stay once again

- Wolves,… https://t.co/jyq5818oMf — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 11, 2026

For now, Milwaukee remains firmly in control of the situation. But the message from the player poll is clear. The Bucks are still viewed as Giannis’ most likely long-term home, yet that stability must be continuously earned. The responsibility is not just to keep him, but to prove they can still build something worthy of keeping.

Otherwise, we may have seen the last of Giannis in Milwaukee.