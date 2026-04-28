Kevin Porter Jr.’s season with the Bucks was, simply put, a bounce-back success. After entering the year with questions around consistency and fit, Porter delivered one of the more efficient and impactful stretches of his career. In 38 games, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals, while posting a career-best 18.4 PER and shooting an impressive 49.4% from the field. He operated primarily as a starting wing and secondary playmaker. I believe Porter proved he could contribute to winning basketball at a high level this past season.

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

What He Did Well

Porter’s biggest strength this season was his all-around offensive impact. He wasn’t just scoring, he was orchestrating. Averaging 7.4 assists shows how much responsibility he took on as a facilitator, helping take pressure off primary ball-handlers and keeping the offense flowing. His efficiency jump stands out the most. Shooting nearly 47% from the field is a massive step forward for a player who had previously struggled with shot selection and consistency. He played under control, picked his spots better, and showed growth as a decision-maker. His efficiency jump stands out the most. Shooting nearly 47% from the field is a massive step forward for a player who had previously struggled with shot selection and consistency. He played under control, picked his spots better, and showed growth as a decision-maker.

His advanced metrics were pretty good this season. He was part of a top 5-man lineup with a +9.8 net rating, which shows he wasn’t just putting up numbers; he was contributing to winning lineups. That’s the biggest shift in his narrative this season.

What He Needs to Work On

Even with the improvement, Porter still has areas to tighten up. Consistency remains the key. While his averages were strong, maintaining that level across a full season, not just 38 games, is the next step.

His shot selection, which has improved, can still fluctuate at times. There are moments where he leans back into tougher, contested looks instead of keeping the offense flowing. Staying disciplined within the system will be critical for him.

Defensively, while the steals are impressive, he can still improve as an on-ball defender, particularly against elite guards and wings. Locking in possession-by-possession will elevate him from “active defender” to “reliable stopper.”

What’s Next/Grade

Porter’s future with Milwaukee gets interesting because of his player option. At $5.3 million, it’s undeniably a bargain for the Bucks given his production. The question is whether he sees more value in opting in and building on this momentum, or testing the market for a longer-term deal.

From Milwaukee’s perspective, bringing him back at that number would be a steal, especially if he continues trending upward as a playmaker and efficient scorer. This season was a nice one for Porter, and it reestablished his value in the league. Now it’s about proving this wasn’t just a bounce-back stretch, but the new standard. Overall, I would give Kevin Porter Jr. a B+ this season.