The Biggest Mistake the Milwaukee Bucks Can't Afford This Offseaso

One of the major mistakes that many professional sports front offices make?

They lead with hope.

Rather than reality.

It is critical that the Bucks don't again commit that error again this offseason, following a 31-51 season that was the result of a series of decisions, many of which were based on the belief that you could patchwork pieces around a player as dominant as Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that would be enough to contend, or at the least, compete for a top-six playoff seed.

The Bucks did not so; instead, they finished more than 10 games out of a play-in spot, and they likely wouldn't have claimed one over the Charlotte Hornets or Miami Heat even if Antetokounmpo had played his usual share of games. Milwaukee was average, at best, with him -- and absolutely awful without him.

So what the Bucks need more than anything else this offseason is clarity: clarity on Antetokounmpo's intentions, clarity on whether to trade him, clarity on what type of team (younger would be better) they are trying to build in the aftermath, clarity on what to do with the older players they currently have.

Jan 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) celebrates a made 3 point shot with Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) against the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Clarity, rather than heads in the clouds.

First, no moves should be made with Giannis only in mind -- not the hiring of the next coach, who appears to likely be Taylor Jenkins, nor acquiring veteran players to complement and placate him. The situation appears to be well past that point, and unless the front office and ownership receive at least a 75 percent committal that he will sign an extension to stay, they shouldn't be doing anything simply to push Giannis in that direction. Even 75 percent may not be enough. He changes his mind so much, and seems to be more concerned about public image and plausibility deniability than just about anything else.

Last offseason, the Bucks regrettably waived-and-stretched Damian Lillard and used their additional resources to bring in Myles Turner from the Pacers, which seemed a coup to some at the time, but was never going to be enough to make Milwaukee dangerous, even with a healthy Giannis.

No more of that.

Get leaner, accumulate assets.

And hope to draft better than you have the past decade, with one of the worst records in that area in the sport.

Jon Horst has done some good things under the radar -- the trade for Kevin Porter Jr., the acquisition and unexpected emergence of Ryan Rollins, the sneaky-good trade for high upside project Ousmane Dieng. More of that is needed.

What about the vets?

It would seem they might have more value somewhere else than to a squad in transition.

Turner, Portis Jr. and Kuzma are scheduled to make roughly $62 million next season. Turner and Portis Jr. could both have another year after that, if Portis Jr. exercises his $15.5 million player option for 2027-28. These were accessories for a Giannis-related build. Not for a future without him.

So if the Bucks can get anything, anything at all, or at least not be asked to attach another asset, it should be done.

That's the clarity required in a potentially transformational summer, one that could be painful, but is necessary for the Bucks to get back in the playoff picture, in a post-Giannis world.