If the Bucks Acquire Tyler Herro in a Trade for Giannis, Should They Keep Him?

The rumors swirling around Milwaukee's superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, are HEATing up as multiple sources have hinted that Miami might be the frontrunners to land The Greek Freak in a blockbuster trade.

While details of what the trade might look like are still an ongoing discussion, one thing is certain, the Heat will have to send Tyler Herro in the deal to make the salaries work for a legal trade.

Herro was born and raised in the Milwaukee area and it is where he found his love for the game of basketball. He played under coach Travis Riesop at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wisconsin, where he had a stellar senior season averaging 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He then moved to Lexington to play for Coach Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats in his lone college season. before getting drafted into the NBA.

Tyler Herro - Whitnall | Evan Flood | 247Sports

After calling Miami home for the last seven seasons, it appears that Herro is likely on the move this offseason, and all signs are pointing in the direction of a return to his home city of Milwaukee. For Bucks fans and Whitnall fans, a homecoming for Herro would be a picture-perfect story, but this isn't Hollywood — it's a business.

Herro is currently making $33M and is on an expiring contract. At 27 years old, Herro is in the prime of his career and positioning himself for his next payday. While he could be a part of the Bucks post-Giannis rebuild, that doesn't necessarily mean it is the best path forward for either Herro and the Bucks.

Oftentimes, when a player is traded to a team where there is no long-term future, he is either rerouted to a different team immediately or suits up for the team that acquired him before being dealt later in the season.

Feb 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

For Milwaukee, trading Herro after acquiring him would come down to what options are available. If there is a suitor with an offer the Bucks like, they should seriously consider it. However, there should be no rush to move him unless it is a deal they genuinely want to make.

Teams across the league tend to make their biggest moves during the offseason, but trades still happen throughout the regular season as teams look for financial flexibility or that missing piece that can help them make a playoff run.

Herro is an NBA All-Star who can score at all three levels. His ability to make shots off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations makes him an elite two-guard that multiple teams would be willing to trade for. While he is a special player on the offensive side of the ball, he leaves a lot to be desired defensively and will be targeted often in playoff series.

Final Thoughts

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Herro were a reliable two-way player, there would be little reason for Milwaukee to trade him. However, he is an offense-first guard on an expiring contract who doesn't necessarily fit the Bucks' presumed timeline in a post-Giannis era.

That doesn't mean that Herro is a bad player — it's simply a matter of where Milwaukee is headed and how he fits into those plans. Turning Herro into younger assets, whether players or draft picks, could be the best use of the Bucks' resources as they work toward building another championship contender.

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