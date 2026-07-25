When the Milwaukee Bucks take the court in October to start the 2026-27 season, it's going to be a drastically different team from a year ago.

The offseason continues with multiple moves to still be potentially made, but already the Bucks made one of the blockbuster moves of the offseason by trading franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

After a few first-round exists, injuries and a 32-50 season, the long awaited decision to finally move on from Antetokounmpo was made.

Milwaukee got a decent haul for the two-time MVP and received Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, as well as three first-round picks, one pick swap and one second-round pick.

Included in those three first-round draft picks was also the No.13 pick in this year's draft, who the Bucks used to select Nate Ament from Tennessee to join their other first-round pick in Brayden Burries from Arizona.

It's going be a different look for Milwaukee as it'll be first time in 13 years where Antetokounmpo is not on the roster, but the Bucks front office are confident in the pieces they have.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, a Bucks front office executive explained how life without Antetokounmpo will be a different mindset but also exciting in his 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Summer League Notebook.

“It’s different. We’re in a different mindset for the first time in a long time. It’s scary, but also exciting. We think the young players we’ve added to the roster are going to be core players for us moving forward,” a Bucks front office executive said."

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to shoot against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes him so excited for next season as to do with the roster structure. Milwaukee got younger and added pieces who has experience and can make an immediate impact such as Herro, Jaquez and Ware.

Still moves to be made

While there is speculation about the future for current players like Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert who they acquired from the Detroit Pistons, their role as veterans will be helpful for a young roster that includes, Burries, Ament and Jakučionis.

"We’ve got a lot of vets who are going to play. But behind them are kids who are going to push them. We should have a really competitive camp this year. From talking to the guys, everyone feels energized and ready to go. We’re excited to get back to work already in the fall,” a Bucks front office executive."

For a team that had to make a difficult choice to move on from one of the all-time great players in NBA history and have already been written off before the season has started, the Bucks have belief that they are in a solid position to start over and build something new.